Missouri women end regular season with 65-56 victory over Alabama

The Missouri women wrapped up their regular season with a 65-56 win over Alabama that clinched the No. 3 seed and a double bye in next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament for the Tigers.
No. 24 Missouri (21-9, 11-5 SEC) will not play in the SEC tournament until Friday in Greenville, S.C. The Tigers won 11 conference games for the first time since 1989-90.
Senior Sierra Michaelis scored 22 points for the Tigers, including 10 in the fourth quarter. MU sophomore Sophie Cunningham added 20 points. Cunningham, who has at least 20 points in four consecutive games, scored 15 points in the second half.
Missouri outrebounded Alabama 42-29. Michaelis led the way with eight rebounds, and sophomore Cierra Porter grabbed seven boards. Senior Lianna Doty did not score for the Tigers, but she had five assists.
Quanetria Bolton scored 13 points for the Crimson Tide (17-12, 5-11), and Jordan Lewis added 12 points.
Both teams got off to a slow start as the Tigers led 9-7 after the first quarter. Missouri increased its lead to 17-7 but trailed 29-26 at halftime.
The Tigers still trailed by two after three periods before taking control of the game in the final quarter.
