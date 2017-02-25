Mizzou’s road skid continues with 80-77 loss to Mississippi

It’s going to happen at some point.
Missouri will end its years-long road losing streak.
It seemed like a perfect opportunity Saturday against Mississippi inside The Pavilion at Ole Miss.
The Tigers even took a one-point lead with 3:11 remaining when sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer swished a pair of free throws after a Rebels technical.
But the streak is like a zombie cockroach that simply won’t die.
Sandwiched around an offensive rebound by sophomore forward Kevin Puryear, sophomore guard Terrence Phillips and freshman guard Frankie Hughes each came up short on game-tying three-pointers in the final seconds of an 80-77 loss against Ole Miss.
Missouri (7-21, 2-14 SEC) has now dropped 34 straight games on the road, including 31 in a row in Southeastern Conference play.
Mississippi (18-11, 9-7 SEC) led by as many as 11 points midway through the second half, but it was a one-point game after sophomore Jordan Geist’s layup with 3:11 remaining.
Rebels junior forward Marcanvis Hymon caught Geist with an elbow to the face underneath the basket.
After a lengthy review, officials hit Geist with a delay of game warning for touching the ball after a made basket, but Hymon received a technical foul that led to the go-ahead free throws.
Senior Sebastian Saiz made sure that remained a footnote and not the game’s deciding factor when he shot Mississippi back into the lead with a three-pointer on the next possession.
Missouri trailed by four when VanLeer, who scored 10 points, splashed in a three-pointer with 18.4 seconds remaining.
Two free throws by the Rebels’ leading scorer, DeAndre Burnett, who finished with a game-high 28 points, stretched the lead back out before the Tigers missed two cracks at forcing overtime.
Hughes finished with a team-high 22 points, including 5 of 11 three-point shooting, in his first double-figure scoring game since Dec. 10 versus Arizona.
