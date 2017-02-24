Missouri-Mississippi lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Mississippi
WHEN/WHERE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.2
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.3
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 10.4
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.6
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 5.2
P No. Mississippi Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Marcanvis Hymon 6-7 Jr. 3.8
F 11 Sebastian Saiz 6-9 Sr. 15.3
G 1 Deandre Burnett 6-2 Jr. 16.7
G 3 Terence Davis 6-4 So. 14.6
G 4 Breein Tyree 6-2 Fr. 6.2
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-20, 2-13 SEC): The Tigers will try to halt a pair of program-record road losing streaks again. Mizzou has dropped 33 straight road games, including 30 in a row in SEC play, since a 75-71 win Jan. 28, 2014, at Arkansas — a span of 1,124 days before tipoff Saturday at Mississippi. Third-year coach Kim Anderson has yet to coach the program to a road victory, and it won’t be easy against Mississippi, which is coached by Andy Kennedy, who has been on the job since 2006. The Tigers are 1-7 all-time against the Rebels, including 0-3 on the road, with the only meetings coming as Southeastern Conference members. Missouri has lost three straight — at home against Alabama and Kentucky sandwiched around a road loss at Tennessee — since winning two of three games in early February.
ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (17-11, 8-7 SEC): The Rebels have won three of four games, including Tuesday’s overtime road win at rival Mississippi State. Coach Kennedy’s squad also owns a three-game home winning streak in conference play. Coming off an ankle injury, Deandre didn’t start and was far from 100 percent during a 75-71 win Jan. 21 at Mizzou Arena, but he gutted his way to 14 points in 36 minutes for Mississippi, which only used seven players in the game. Terence Davis and Sebastian Saiz combined for 37 points on 13-of-28 shooting with 21 rebounds. The Tigers’ quest defensively will be finding an answer for guarding that inside-outside duo. Rasheed Brooks, who missed the first game with Mizzou, is sidelined again after what Kennedy termed “a setback” in his recovery from an on-court seizure last month, but sophomore forward Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey should play this time around.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Longest road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games Dates (Head coach)
33 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith5/Kim Anderson 28)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
Longest conference road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games Dates (Head coach)
30 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 25)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
Comments