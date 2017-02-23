Cunningham sisters score 53 points as Mizzou routs Ole Miss 100-65 on Senior Night

One year ago, the Missouri women’s basketball team’s Senior Night celebration turned sour with a shocking loss against Vanderbilt.
Tigers sophomore sensation Sophie Cunningham and a trio of teammates who suited up Thursday at Mizzou Arena for the final time made darn certain history would not repeat itself.
Cunningham went on a personal 32-point blitzkrieg, pacing a 100-65 obliteration of Mississippi and keeping Mizzou on track for a double-bye in next week’s SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament.
She got plenty of help from senior guard and older sister Lindsey Cunningham, who tied a career-high with five three-pointers and poured in a season- and career-high 21 points.
Fellow senior guard Sierra Michaelis added 12 points with team-highs of eight rebounds and eight assists — a career-high — in the Tigers’ most-lopsided conference win since a winning by 35 on Jan. 19, 1985, versus Iowa State
Missouri (20-9, 10-5 SEC) started the game 13 of 19 from the field in roaring to a 35-13 lead early in the second quarter.
The Tigers’ lead reached as many as 26 points en route to a 50-26 halftime advantage.
By that point, the only remaining drama was if Mizzou would tally 100 points for the first time since Dec. 8, 2013, against Bradley.
Freshman guard Jordan Chavis kept the Tigers on pace, beating the buzzer with a 45-foot heave from just inside half-court to end the third quarter.
Mizzou, which led 75-43 after three quarters, hit the century mark with 41.6 seconds left to roars of approval from the jubilant crowd.
It marked the first time since Feb. 25, 1989 — a 104-91 win at Oklahoma — the Tigers scored that many points in a conference game and the first time in an SEC matchup.
Freshman guard Jordan Roundtree was hacked with 54.0 seconds left and made the first free throw, giving the Tigers 99 points.
She missed the second but was given a reprieve on an Ole Miss lane violation.
Roundtree missed again to groans, but Chavis got Mizzou to the magical number only a few seconds later with a free throw of her own in the program’s most-dominant win since joining the Southeastern Conference.
Mississippi (16-12, 5-10 SEC) missed 10 straight shots during one stretch snapping the first and second quarters during a 5-of-20 start from the field.
The Rebels only shot 35 percent for the game, committed 32 fouls, were out-rebounded 36-28 and managed only two second-chance points on 10 offensive rebounds.
The Tigers shot 30 of 50 overall, a robust 60 percent, with a season-high 14 three-pointers.
Mizzou shot 60.9 percent from long range and also went a sizzling 26 of 31 at the free-throw line, finishing with 21 turnovers against 16 turnovers.
Tod Palmer
