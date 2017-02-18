Mizzou extends road losing streak with loss to Tennessee 90-70

KNOXVILLE, TENN. Spotting a 13-point halftime lead doesn’t usually pan out for the visiting team in college basketball.
Committing 27 fouls and sending the home team to the free-throw 37 times typically doesn’t translate to wins either.
Neither strategy worked out for Missouri on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena, where Tennessee parlayed a strong opening half into a 90-70 victory.
The Tigers (7-19, 2-12 SEC) — who trailed by at least seven points for the game’s final 35 minutes, 17 seconds — have lost 33 consecutive road games and own a 30-game losing streak in SEC play.
Tennessee (15-12, 7-7 SEC) was in control throughout aside from a 2:29 stretch late in the first half when Mizzou mounted an 11-0 run only to allow a five-point possession that crushed any building momentum.
The Volunteers led by double digits throughout the second half, pushing the lead as high as 24 behind freshman forward Grant Williams and senior guard Robert Hubbs III.
Williams finished with a game-high 25 points, going 12 of 13 from the free-throw line, while Hubbs added 21 on 9 of 17 shooting with a game-high eight rebounds.
Tennessee —which finished 28 of 37 at the line, the most free throws third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad has allowed this season — became the seventh team to score at least 80 points and third to reach 90 points against Missouri.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips led the Tigers with 18 points, while junior forward Jordan Barnett added 11 points and sophomore Kevin Puryear chipped in 10 points.
Phillips also was front and center as Missouri’s frustration with the officiating reached a boiling point early in the second half.
Assistant coach Rob Fulford was assessed a technical foul for barking something with 14:09 remaining.
Phillips picked up another technical foul 70 seconds later for disagreeing with a foul called against Puryear.
Fortunately, the whistles didn’t impact the final score much as Hubbs missed both free throws after Fulford’s technical and sophomore Admiral Schofield missed another after Phillips’ technical.
The result was never in doubt during the second half anyway.
Missouri went more than 8 minutes without a field goal during a 2 of 12 start from the field as Tennessee built an 18-5 lead in the opening 8 1/2 minutes.
The Volunteers’ lead would reach 18 points on freshman guard Jordan Bone’s three-pointer with 4:49 remaining before halftime.
That’s about the time the Tigers’ offense roared to life.
Barnett and sophomore K.J. Walton kicked off an 11-0 run with back-to-back three-pointers.
Puryear added a nifty turnaround baby hook and Walton finished the surge with a three-point play off a slick feed from freshman forward Reed Nikko, who snagged a team-high six rebounds.
Walton’s free throw pulled Mizzou as close as 33-26 before a rare five-point possession staunched the bleeding for Tennessee.
Redshirt freshman Lamonte Turner drilled a three-pointer from the right wing and Puryear was whistled for his second foul in the scrum for position beneath the basket.
Williams stepped up and connected on two free throws that restored breathing room for the Vols, who went on to lead 41-28 at halftime.
Tennessee went 5 of 9 from three-point range and 16 of 19 at the free-throw line, while Missouri was dinged for 15 fouls and committed nine first-half turnovers.
