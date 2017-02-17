Missouri-Tennessee lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Tennessee
WHEN/WHERE: Noon on Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.5
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.6
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 9.6
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.6
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 5.5
P No. Tennessee Ht. Yr. PPG
F 2 Grant Williams 6-5 Fr. 12.3
F 11 Kyle Alexander 6-10 So. 3.5
G 0 Jordan Bone 6-1 Fr. 7.6
G 3 Robert Hubbs III 6-5 Sr. 14.0
G 23 Jordan Bowden 6-3 Fr. 8.4
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-18, 2-11 SEC): The Tigers once again will be trying to halt a pair of program-record road losing streaks. Mizzou has dropped 32 straight road games overall and 29 in a row in conference on the road since a 75-71 win at Arkansas on Jan. 28, 2014 — a span of 1,117 days before tipoff Saturday. Third-year coach Kim Anderson is still looking for his first victory in a true road game. The Tigers’ only have wins away from Mizzou Arena during his tenure came Nov. 26, 2014, against Chaminade in the seventh-place game of the Maui Invitational and Nov. 20, 2016, against Tulane in the seventh-place game of the Tire Pros Invitational in Orlando, Fla. The Tigers are 6-5 all-time against the Volunteers, but only 2-3 in the series since joining the SEC. On the bright side, Missouri’s last road game — a 76-73 loss Feb. 8 at Texas A&M — was the closest road result under Anderson.
ABOUT TENNESSEE (14-12, 6-7 SEC): The Volunteers have lost three of four since a four-game win streak in late January that included back-to-back home wins against Kentucky and Kansas State. Second-year coach Rick Barnes’ squad is young, led by senior guard and leading scorer Robert Hubbs III and the nation’s No. 34 recruiting class in 2016 — though the most highly touted player in that group, shooting guard Jalen Johnson from Durham, N.C., is redshirting this season. Tennessee has played a tough schedule and shown some strong results, including the win against Kentucky as well as taking Oregon to overtime and playing within two points at North Carolina. The Vols also lost at home to Chattanooga by 13 and at Mississippi and Mississippi State. Tennessee doesn’t necessarily excel at anything and isn’t particularly big, but Barnes’ squad crashes the offensive glass hard and limits turnovers.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Longest Mizzou road losing streaks
Games Dates (Head coach)
32 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith5/Kim Anderson 27)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
Longest Mizzou conference road losing streaks
Games Dates (Head coach)
29 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 24)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
