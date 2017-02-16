Sophie Cunningham helps push Missouri women past Florida

The Missouri women put together a close-out fourth quarter on Thursday night, and the result was a SEC road victory.
Sophie Cunningham scored 28 points and the Tigers beat Florida 74-67 in Gainesville, Fla.
Missouri outscored Florida 21-12 in the fourth quarter after letting a 35-26 halftime lead slip away in the third quarter. The Gators went on a big run in the third and took a 55-53 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
But the Tigers got things going. Sierra Michaelis’ three-pointer early in the fourth put Mizzou up 56-55, and Cunningham nailed a three that put MU up for good 59-56 with 7:18 left in the game.
Cunningham and Michaelis each scored six points in the fourth quarter. Michaelis finished with 15 points, 12 of them on three-pointers.
Cunningham added a team-high six rebounds to her game-high 28 points.
Lindsey Cunningham and Cierra Porter each finished with 10 points for the Tigers.
With the victory, MU snapped a two-game road losing streak and improved to 18-9 overall and 8-5 in the SEC. Florida fell to 13-13, 4-9.
Missouri, which will play host to No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday, has won seven out of its last nine games.
