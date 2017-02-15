Alabama finds second-half shooting touch, rallies past Mizzou 57-54

It’s not a game likely to be replayed anytime soon on ESPN Classic, but there was plenty of drama during Alabama’s 57-54 win Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri (7-18, 2-11 SEC) led throughout most of the opening 35 minutes, but weren’t able to knock down enough shots when it mattered.
The Crimson Tide (15-10, 8-5 SEC) overcame a dismal first-half shooting performance, going 14 of 29 from the field in the second half and out-rebounding the Tigers 21-13 after halftime in a come-from-behind win.
Alabama senior forward Jimmie Taylor backed down Missouri junior forward Jordan Barnett on the left block, banking in a short turnaround hook shot with 11:34 remaining and knotting the game at 35-35.
The Tigers, who have lost five straight games against the Tide, responded with a 10-2 run capped by consecutive threes from freshman Frankie Hughes and sophomore Jordan Geist.
It certainly looked like Mizzou was headed for a third straight home win with fate smiling at that point.
Hughes, who was 6 of 33 from long range in conference play entering the game, swished a straight-on three-pointer.
The next possession, he tried his luck from the left corner, but hit the side of the backboard.
Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear corralled the carom, which eventually made its way to Geist with the shot clock winding down.
He created space with a jab step and launched a desperation heave that bounce high out of the cylinder only to gently glide back through the net for a 45-37 lead.
Taylor tied it up again at the 5:18 mark during a 16-2 surge that put Alabama in front.
Back-to-back three-pointers by redshirt freshman guard Dazon Ingram, who missed last season with a broken foot, capped the spurt and had the Tide in front 53-47.
Mizzou mounted its comeback at the free-throw line.
Sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer and Puryear each converted a pair before another bucket by Ingram, who finished with a game-high 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Sophomore guard K.J. Walton made it a one-point game with a steal, going coast-to-coast for a reverse layup through contract and old-fashioned three-point play.
The Tigers got a much-needed stop with barely a minute remaining, but sophomore Terrence Phillips’ entry pass to Russell Woods in the post went through the senior forward’s legs with 46.0 remaining.
Woods atoned by tying up freshman forward Braxton Key on Bama’s next possession, giving the ball back to Mizzou.
Given a second chance to give the Tigers the lead, Woods missed a short baby hook and the Tide were awarded the ball after a scramble for the rebound resulted in another held ball.
After Mizzou fouled on the ensuing inbounds play, Key missed the front end of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds remaining, but sophomore forward Donta Hall snagged the offensive board for Alabama.
Forced to send the Tide to the line again, Ingram converted two free throws with 3.2 ticks left and Phillips’ desperation half-court heave clanged off the side of the rim.
The first half was hardly a thing of beauty either.
Alabama missed 12 consecutive field goals, capping an atrocious 2 of 20 opening salvo from the field.
Mizzou failed to take full advantage by shooting only 2 of 12 to start the game.
The Crimson Tide went more than 10 minutes — from Dazon Ingram’s three-pointer with 15:22 remaining in the first half until Braxton Key’s and-one layup with 4:44 left — with making a shot.
The Tigers went on a 13-1 during that 10:38 stretch, opening up an 18-8 lead.
Sophomore Avery Johnson Jr. trimmed that lead back to 23-18 with a three-pointer from the right wing in the closing seconds before halftime.
Mizzou went 8 of 27 from the field and also boasted a 23-18 edge on the boards, while Alabama finished 5 of 24 from the field and 2 of 12 from three-point range with seven turnovers.
Walton finished with a team-high 12 points and Puryear added 11. Both snagged five boards, while Barnett grabbed a team-best 12 rebounds.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
