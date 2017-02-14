Missouri-Alabama lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Alabama at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.5
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.9
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 9.8
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.4
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 5.5
P No. Alabama Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Bola Olaniyan 6-7 Sr. 3.8
F 25 Braxton Key 6-8 Fr. 14.8
F 35 Donta Hall 6-9 So. 5.4
G 1 Riley Norris 6-7 Jr. 10.2
G 12 Dazon Ingram 6-5 Fr. 10.7
ABOUT MISSOURI (7-17, 2-10 SEC): The Tigers’ 20-point win Saturday against Vanderbilt was the largest SEC victory for the program in more than three years and the second straight win at Mizzou Arena. It was also coach Kim Anderson’s 300th career victory. To notch a third straight home win, Mizzou will have to do a better job on the offensive glass and avoiding turnovers. The Tigers only managed five offensive rebounds and turned it over 19 times in a 68-56 loss Jan. 18 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson’s crew will need more from junior forward Jordan Barnett and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear in the rematch. The duo combined for 11 points on 3 of 7 shooting with 11 rebounds and five turnovers last game against the Crimson Tide.
ABOUT ALABAMA (14-10, 7-5 SEC): The Crimson Tide leads the SEC with a plus-6.2 rebounding margin. The number spikes to plus-7.6 in conference play. Second-year coach Avery Johnson’s squad is long and defensive-minded. Alabama nabbed 25 of 30 possible defensive rebounds in an earlier meeting with Missouri. The Tide only went 13 of 28 from the free-throw line in that game, but a 13-for-23 performance second-half shooting performance, including 6 of 12 from three-point range, powered a victory.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
