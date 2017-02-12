Three-point Cunningham barrage propels MU women’s basketball past Arkansas

It wasn’t supposed to rain Sunday. When Arkansas’ women’s basketball team arrived, the weather said 50 or so degrees and sunny.
But then the Razorbacks ran into the Cunningham sisters and crew and the storm they brought with them in Missouri’s 67-56 victory.
For the first time since joining the Southeastern Conference, Missouri (17-9, 7-5 Big 12) garnered a sweep against the Razorbacks (13-12, 2-10). The Tigers’ triumph also secured a winning season — Missouri’s fifth-straight — which hadn’t been done since 1985-90.
And for that, you can thank the season-high-tying 13 three-pointers poured in from buzzer to buzzer by the Tigers. Senior Lindsey Cunningham made five three-pointers, and freshman Sophie Cunningham added four.
“We knew that this would be a big game,” Missouri coach Robin Pingeton said. “ … Our defense lacked a little bit of discipline down the stretch, but a very good win against a good team.”
Not only was it a good win for Missouri, but it was a fun win for the Cunningham sisters, as indicated by wide smiles after the game.
The two were in sync throughout the contest, but never more than a tip from Lindsey that resulted in a three-pointer made by Sophie late in the second quarter.
“I don’t know how exactly we got to that point — I think it was a bad pass by somebody — but we just got a play out of it. It was cool,” Lindsey Cunningham said. “Luckily, she sunk it.”
The game didn’t come without a scare, though.
Right out of halftime, sophomore Cierra Porter, MU’s leading rebounder, hit her head going for a rebound. That shook up the Tigers, who led 41-28 at the time.
Although Porter was cleared by doctors to return, Pingeton planned to hold her out, a plan that ultimately failed when Porter returned in the fourth quarter.
“We all kind of held our breath there for a little bit, and then we were able to put together a run.”
By the end of the third quarter, Missouri led 55-38 after a three-pointer made by Lindsey Cunningham.
Coming into the game, Lindsey Cunningham had shot 40 percent from downtown. On Sunday, she hit all five of her attempted threes and scored a career-high 21 points.
At the time of Cunningham’s first made bucket, Arkansas coach Jimmy Dykes cringed, almost to signify what was to come.
Due to his team’s inability to go over ball screens and press enough on defense throughout the contest, that signal rang out loudly.
“(Lindsey) and Sophie both play well off of each other, they make winning plays,” Dykes said. “ … I enjoy competing against them. They make you play.”
In the fourth quarter, Dykes’ team did play. The Razorbacks cut the score to 61-53 in the fourth quarter, but then Sophie Cunningham hit the free-throw line.
She and the rest of the team hit enough shots to finish the job, all of which was sparked by a run when the Tigers trailed 16-14 in the opening quarter.
With 2 minute, 56 seconds in the first period, a three-pointer by Missouri senior guard Lianna Doty sparked a barrage.
Missouri freshman guard Jordan Chavis hit one to conclude the first quarter, and then freshman Amber Smith kept it going in the second.
Lindsey Cunningham followed with two from downtown. Prior to Sunday, Lindsey’s career-high was 16 points against LSU — both this year and last.
“(My teammates) were hitting me tonight when I was open and luckily (the shots) were able to fall,” she said. “It’s pretty cool when it goes up and you know it’s going in.”
