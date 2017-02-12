Missouri wrestling’s Senior Day spoiled with loss to Northern Iowa

The coaches cringed, the wrestlers’ heads hung and fans yelled things like, “Ref, I will come down there.”
With the exception of a technical fall earned by Missouri senior J’den Cox to close the dual, it’s safe to say Missouri’s Senior Day and an attempt at a third-straight Mid-American Conference regular-season title did not go as expected Sunday.
For the first time since Cox was a freshman, the seventh-ranked Tigers (10-4, 7-1 MAC) fell in a dual against a MAC opponent. And just like that 2013-14 season, which was 29 conference duals ago, the 25-10 loss came at the hands of the 19th-ranked Northern Iowa Panthers (11-3, 8-0).
“These days are never fun. When you get your (rear) whupped, it’s never fun, especially when you have a good program and you expect to put trophies in the trophy case and win battles like that,” Missouri coach Brian Smith said. “I felt like today we were outcoached because we didn’t look prepared, and I take the fault for that.”
Cox, who only has so many matches left in a black and gold singlet in front of home fans, was even more disappointed. After his match, he walked to his uncle Philip and broke down.
Speaking about it just minutes later, Cox struggled.
“It just kind of hurt,” Cox said. “I just really wanted to win for a lot of reasons. Not only because it’s like one of the last times I’m going to wrestle here, but it was the MAC championship against a rival. I was just hurt.
“I was hurt because I didn’t feel the fight. I’m cool with wins and losses, those are things that are going to happen. … But I just didn’t feel any fight and that hurt for me as a person and me as senior and me as a teammate.”
At the intermission five matches into the contest, Missouri trailed 12-3, and those in attendance — including former Missouri Tiger and current UFC star Tyron Woodley — were concerned.
Especially after Missouri senior 149-pounder Lavion Mayes lost.
Prior to Sunday afternoon, Mayes was 15-1. Then he ran into Northern Iowa freshman Max Thomsen, who moved fast and furious.
Thomsen grabbed an early takedown and put Mayes in a 3-0 hole after a takedown that was challenged by Missouri but ultimately upheld. Missouri coaches, fans and wrestlers thought a knee to the head followed, yet no call was made.
“Our referee could be doing a little bit better today,” Woodley said at the intermission. “I think that’s kind of messing the mood up a little bit, but it’s intermission and hopefully he goes and gets some coffee and these guys can get out to their winning ways.”
Freshman 141-pounder Jaydin Eierman defeated Northern Iowa junior Jake Hodges 9-3 just before Mayes’ match, and junior 157-pounder Joey Lavallee knocked off Northern Iowa freshman Paden Moore after Mayes’ match. But other MU wrestlers struggled.
Missouri junior 125-pounder Barlow McGhee, sophomore 133-pounder John Erneste and freshman heavyweight Austin Meyers all lost.
So did MU sophomore and Blue Springs native Daniel Lewis, who was 12-0 in duals prior to Sunday.
Lewis had become somewhat of a bonus-points enthusiast for the Tigers, but an early attempt against Northern Iowa sophomore Bryce Steiert backfired. Lewis was pinned and Steiert earned the fall with 37 seconds remaining in the first period.
Then, Missouri freshman Dylan Wisman fell, as did Matt Lemanowicz, which set the stage for Cox.
The stage was quiet and dim. The lights illuminating the mat in the Hearnes Center cut out in the first period as if it knew the match, which Cox won 17-1, didn’t matter for Missouri’s hopes.
What does matter is what happens next for Missouri, and who does that fall on?
“That’s my job, and we’ll make it happen,” said Smith. “We’ll get them back. That’s the thing. They’re kids. They’re very resilient, and I know we’ll get them back (on top).”
