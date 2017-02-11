MU’s Smith and Cox happy to see USA Wrestling cleared for event in Iran

Be it at the dinner table with friends or in front of reporters, Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith doesn’t like to talk about politics.
“I don’t want to get people fired up because I have a very strong view on things,” Smith said Thursday. “I like my coaching job and I like my friends, and I want to keep it that way.”
But due to the news reported by the official IRNA news agency on Jan. 28 that USA wrestlers wouldn’t be able to compete in the Freestyle World Cup on on Feb. 16-17 in Kermanshah, Iran, Smith dabbled in related talk just days ahead of Missouri’s Senior Day dual against Northern Iowa.
Simply put: Smith was happy with the reversed decision on Feb. 5 that granted United States wrestlers access to visas to compete.
“I’m glad it worked out, I am, because I do understand that athletes put a lot of time in,” Smith said. “I know there’s political things that have to happen. … But I’m glad they decided that because when I was sitting in Los Angeles this year, there was a ton of Iranians. And it’s amazing, the friendships that we have.”
MU senior wrestler J’den Cox knows this all too well.
Cox has traveled a lot throughout his storied career. Included in those travels have been the opportunities to meet competitors from Russia, Iran, China and other countries.
That’s why, when he first heard the news that “due to the U.S. new President Donald Trump's policies (on immigration)” the Iranian Foreign Ministry “was obliged inevitably to oppose the U.S. wrestling team’s travel to Iran,” he was shaken.
“When I went to the World Cup last year,and we wrestled Iran, the atmosphere was absolutely amazing,” Cox said Friday. “There was not a better wrestling atmosphere other than Iowa — maybe Iowa competes. But as far as my experience internationally, other than the Olympics, the World Cup against Iran was amazing.
“(The United States and Iran are) two teams that really respect one another. Both have great talents and both are strong competitors in the wrestling world, so just to be able to go there and have a greater atmosphere (than I had) is great.”
Last year, Cox was 3-1 in the Freestyle World Cup held in Inglewood, Calif., and helped guide Team USA to a fourth-place finish.
Cox said he thinks “it’s awesome” that his Team USA counterparts can compete. Smith, too, is happy for the sport.
“The idea behind world championships and Olympic games is to bring people together and realize we’re all the same — that we all have family, we all care about each other, we all want safe homes and things like that,” Smith said. “The crazy things that do happen, none of us want that to happen. I think that’s where calmer heads came about and said, ‘Let’s make this happen.’
"I’m grateful that (we as a country are) allowed to participate.”
