Missouri-Vanderbilt lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Vanderbilt at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.5
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.8
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 9.7
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.5
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 5.5
P No. Vanderbilt Ht. Yr. PPG
F 2 Joe Toye 6-7 So. 5.7
F 3 Luke Kornet 7-1 Sr. 13.6
F 11 Jeff Roberson 6-6 Jr. 11.2
G 13 Riley LaChance 6-2 Jr. 10.0
G 24 Nolan Cressler 6-4 Sr. 7.6
ABOUT MISSOURI (6-17, 1-10 SEC): The Tigers are tied for last in the SEC with LSU, which has lost 10 consecutive games since its win Jan. 4 at Missouri. But it’s not all doom and gloom for third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad. Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips ranks third in the SEC with 5.8 rebounds per game and fifth with a 2.0 assist-to-turnover ratio. Phillips, who ranks ninth in three-point shooting during conference play at 36.7 percent, leads the SEC at 5.5 assists per game in conference and ranks fifth with 1.7 steals. For the season, senior forward Russell Woods ranks ninth in offensive rebounds per game at 2.4 and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear is tied for seventh with 4.5 defensive rebounds per game. Finally, junior forward Jordan Barnett averages a team-high 13.7 points in conference play buoyed by the SEC’s sixth-best shooting percentage at 46.8 percent.
ABOUT VANDERBILT (12-12, 5-6 SEC): The Commodores are the top three-point shooting team in the Southeastern Conference at 39.1 percent for the season, led by junior guard Riley LaChance, who is shooting 50 percent (47 of 94). Vanderbilt’s 118 made three-pointers are 21 more than any other SEC team during conference play. Missouri is allowing SEC opponents to shoot 38.8 percent from distance, which ranks 12th in the conference. That will have to improve Saturday for any chance to knock off second-year coach Bryce Drew’s squad. Vanderbilt has its vulnerabilities, averaging a league-worst 4.8 steals and 7.7 offensive rebounds in conference play, but arrives in Columbia on a three-game road winning streak in the SEC with consecutive victories at Florida, Texas A&M and Arkansas. Leading scorer Matthew Fisher-Davis, who averages 15.6 points per game, was suspended for Tuesday’s win at the Razorbacks, but he’ll play against Mizzou, according to The Tennessean.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
