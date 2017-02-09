Missouri women lose second straight game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. Life on the road has not been so great for the Missouri women’s basketball team lately.
After a five-game win streak, the Tigers fell for a second straight SEC game, falling on Thursday at No. 24 Tennessee 77-66.
Missouri had its five-game win streak snapped on Sunday at Mississippi State.
Diamond DeShields scored 22 points on Thursday as Tennessee marked its return to The Associated Press Top 25 by pulling away in the fourth quarter. It was Tennessee’s first game since they came back into the rankings Monday after an eight-week absence.
Cierra Porter had 19 points and 10 rebounds for Missouri. Sierra Michaelis scored 17 points and Sophie Cunningham added 16 for the Tigers (16-9, 6-5 SEC).
The game was tied 54-54 after three quarters, but Tennessee opened the final period with a 17-4 run that was capped by a pair of DeShields three-pointers. DeShields scored 18 of her 22 points in the second half.
Before that fourth-quarter run, this was a back-and-forth game. The third quarter alone featured seven lead changes and four ties. Jordan Reynolds’ three-pointer with 9:40 left put Tennessee ahead for good. Missouri missed 10 of its first 11 shots in the fourth quarter.
Tennessee (16-8, 7-4) won for the fifth time in its last six games
Missouri will play host to Arkansas on Sunday.
