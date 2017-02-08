Texas A&M beats Mizzou 76-73, extends Tigers’ road losing streak to 32 games

After scoring the game’s first 10 points, Texas A&M simply couldn’t shake Missouri on Wednesday at Reed Arena.
The Aggies would stretch out a lead only to have the Tigers roar right back.
It took nearly 35 minutes, but MU eventually tied the game on a three-pointer by junior forward Jordan Barnett with 5:34 remaining.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, it was the only tie of the game as MU’s program-record road losing streaks reached 32 straight overall and 29 in a row in conference with the Aggies’ 76-73 victory.
A&M (13-10, 5-6 SEC) answered Barnett’s fourth three-pointer of the game with a 9-2 run during a victorious closing kick for Billy Kennedy’s squad.
“I knew Texas A&M was going to have something to say about that,” third-year Mizzou coach Kim Anderson said. “I thought that they responded well and we made a couple of dumb plays. It comes back to learning to win … but I thought we kept fighting. We fought right to the end.”
Freshman forward Robert Williams, who finished with 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds, punctuated the spurt with a pair of authoritative dunks.
Still, give Anderson’s squad credit for a good fight.
An exceptionally tall A&M squad never trailed, but Mizzou (6-17, 1-10 SEC) never let its deficit grow larger than 11 despite losing the battle on the boards 40-28.
The Aggies’ grove of frontcourt talent — the 6-foot-9 Williams, a presumptive first-round pick if he leaves for the NBA Draft, along with his 6-10 teammates, sophomore Tyler Davis and junior Tonny Trocha-Morelos — combined for 44 points with 23 rebounds and six of the team’s eight blocks.
The Tigers used a zone effectively to slow down the onslaught inside, but that opened up crease for sophomore guard Admon Gilder, who torched MU for a team-high 22 points and went 6 of 10 from three-point range.
“We thought the zone would be effective and we were getting hurt on the inside,” Anderson said. “We felt like the zone would help us there, but Gilder’s a guy that makes shots. He made big shots.”
Barnett finished with a game- and career-high 23 points on 9 of 13 shooting, adding seven rebounds, while sophomore guard K.J. Walton scored 12 with a team-best eight boards.
Making his second start after coming off the bench for the first nine SEC games, sophomore guard Terrence Phillips also filled up the stat sheet with nine points, six rebounds and a game-high seven assists.
Texas A&M opened the game with a follow dunk by Davis, a blocked shot, a three-pointer by sophomore guard Admon Gilder, another blocked shot and a 12-foot jumper by senior guard J.C. Hampton.
Down 7-0, Anderson called a timeout after only 1:52.
The Aggies’ lead reached 10-0 before the Tigers counterpunched with a 10-2 run, including a pair of three-pointers by Barnett.
The game ebbed and flowed from there with A&M stretching out a lead only to have Mizzou battle right back.
Still, the Aggies never relinquished the lead and took a 38-32 edge into halftime.
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist and freshman guard Frankie Hughes each missed the front end of one-and-ones in the closing 2:17, which kept the Tigers from drawing closer.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Longest road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games — Dates (coach)
32 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 27)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
Longest conference road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games — Dates (coach)
29 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 24)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
