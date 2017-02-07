Missouri-Texas A&M lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Texas A&M
WHEN/WHERE: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.6
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.8
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 9.7
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So.
G 33 Cullen VanLeer 6-4 So. 5.6
P No. Texas A&M Ht. Yr. PPG
F 44 Robert Williams 6-9 Fr. 11.4
C 10 Tonny Trocha-Morales 6-10 Jr. 6.8
C 34 Tyler Davis 6-10 So. 12.3
G 3 Admon Gilder 6-4 So. 13.3
G 5 JC Hampton 6-1 Sr. 6.3
ABOUT MISSOURI (6-16, 1-9 SEC): The Tigers snapped a 13- game losing streak, which tied for the longest in program history, and ended a 14-game SEC slide, which also was the longest in team history, with an 83-78 win Saturday against Arkansas at Mizzou Arena. Two longer program-record skids remain active, a 31-game road skid overall and a 28-game road losing streak in conference. Mizzou’s last road win was Jan. 28, 2014, at Arkansas under former coach Frank Haith. The win was later vacated as part of self-imposed sanctions, stemming from a joint investigation with the NCAA into rules violations within the men’s basketball program. Third-year coach Kim Anderson changed his lineup for the first time in SEC play against the Razorbacks, a game that raised more than $54,000 for pediatric cancer research through the Rally for Rhyan benefit. Sophomore guards Terrence Phillips and Cullen VanLeer combined for 19 points with six assists and three steals after returning to starting roles, while junior forward Jordan Barnett and sophomore guard Jordan Geist combined for 23 points with five rebounds and five assists off the bench.
ABOUT TEXAS A&M (12-10, 4-6 SEC): The Aggies got off to a horrendous start in conference, losing five of their first six SEC games. However, Texas A&M has bounced back during the last 2 1/2 weeks to win three of its last four in conference, including a victory against Georgia and road wins at Mississippi and LSU. Coach Billy Kennedy’s squad also battled West Virginia within four points in Morgantown, W.Va., during the Big 12-SEC Challenge. This season, the Aggies have a 5-4 record against common opponents with Mizzou, which is 2-7 against teams A&M also has played. The Aggies, who starts three players listed at 6-feet-9 or taller, will present problems for the scoring-challenged Tigers with their size and length on defense. The Achilles’ heel for A&M is ball-handling. Kennedy’s club ranks last in SEC play with a minus-4.0 turnover margin.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Longest road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games Dates (Head coach)
31 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith5/Kim Anderson 26)
16 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Dec. 23, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
14 — Feb. 18, 1996 to Dec. 6, 1997 (Norm Stewart)
12 — Dec. 5, 1966 to March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta)
10 — Jan. 10, 1942 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
10 — Jan. 21, 2006 to Jan. 15, 2007 (Quin Snyder 4/Melvin Watkins 3/Mike Anderson 3)
Longest conference road losing streaks in Mizzou history
Games Dates (Head coach)
28 — Feb. 4, 2014 to current (Frank Haith 5/Kim Anderson 23)
18 — Feb. 21, 1996 to Feb. 21, 1998 (Norm Stewart)
13 — March 1, 1940 to Feb. 20, 1943 (George Edwards)
13 — Feb. 23, 1959 to Feb. 1, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup)
10 — March 5, 1973 to Jan, 22, 1975 (Norm Stewart)
10 — Feb. 2, 1977 to Feb. 18, 1978 (Norm Stewart)
