MU women can’t handle No. 5 Mississippi State in 70-53 loss

2:28 Mizzou assistant coach Brad Loos addresses the Rally for Rhyan crowd Pause

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

2:42 Children's Mercy freezes Jhayliegh Rosales' ovarian tissue for the future

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts