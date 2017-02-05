MU women can’t handle No. 5 Mississippi State in 70-53 loss

Turnovers proved costly for the Missouri women in a 70-53 loss to No. 5 Mississippi State on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.
The Tigers (16-8, 6-4 SEC) turned the ball over 29 times against the Bulldogs (23-1, 9-1). The loss ended their five-game winning streak.
Poor shooting was also a problem for MU. The Tigers made just 33.3 percent of their shots from the field, including 4 of 19 from three-point range.
Missouri did hit 19 of 20 free throws and outrebounded Mississippi State 43-25.
Sophie Cunningham, who scored 19 points, was the only MU player to reach double figures.
Dominique Dillingham scored a career-high 24 points for the Bulldogs, including 13 in the second quarter.
Mississippi State led 18-17 after one quarter but increased its lead to 36-27 at halftime. The Bulldogs put the game away by scoring the first 11 points of the third quarter.
Missouri travels to Tennessee for a 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
