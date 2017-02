Brad Loos delivers halftime speech at #RallyforRhyan game

Brad Loos, the father of 6-year-old Rhyan, spoke about pediatric cancer during halftime of the Mizzou's basketball victory over Arkansas on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017. The Loos family — including Rhyan’s older brother, Brady, and younger sister, Charli — has been split up for most of the last six months as Rhyan undergoes cancer treatment in New York.