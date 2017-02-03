Missouri-Arkansas lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Arkansas at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 5 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 11.1
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.4
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.8
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 6.9
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.9
P No. Arkansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 5 Arlando Cook 6-8 Jr. 3.5
F 33 Moses Kingsley 6-10 Sr. 12.2
G 0 Jaylen Barford 6-3 Jr. 11.0
G 4 Daryl Macon 6-3 Jr. 13.2
G 31 Anton Beard 6-0 Jr. 9.3
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-16, 0-9 SEC): The Tigers have lost 13 straight games, which is tied for the longest losing streak in program history, and 14 in row in Southeastern Conference play, which now stands alone as the longest conference losing streak in program history. Mizzou’s winless start through nine conference games is the worst since a 0-11 start to Big Eight play under Bob Vanatta during the 1965-66 season. The last time Arkansas came to Mizzou Arena, it handed third-year coach Kim Anderson’s squad the worst home loss since the building opened in 2004 — a 94-61 beating Jan. 12, 2016. The only time the Tigers have been beaten by more at home was a 74-38 defeat Jan. 13, 1945, against Iowa Pre-Flight. Mizzou expects a larger than usual crowd, because the Gold Rush Game also doubles as the second annual Rally for Rhyan benefit game. Missouri raised $50,000 for pediatric cancer research during the inaugural game — which honors the 6-year-old daughter of special assistant coach Brad Loos, who is battling cancer and recently had surgery to remove a brain tumor.
ABOUT ARKANSAS (17-5, 6-3 SEC): The Razorbacks got hammered in their last road game, a 99-71 loss last Saturday at Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Coach Mike Anderson’s squad is 3-3 overall on the road, including a win at Minnesota and conference wins at Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. Arkansas rebounded from last weekend’s loss for an 87-68 home win Wednesday against Alabama. Five Razorbacks scored in double figures against the Crimson Tide, led by Dusty Hannahs, who had 19 points off the bench. Hannahs is Arkansas’ leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. He had 16 off the bench during a 92-73 win Jan. 14 against Mizzou at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark. Junior guard Daryl Macon scored a game-high 17 and led five Razorbacks in double figures in that game as well.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Longest losing streaks in Missouri history
Games Dates (Head coach) Avg. margin
13 — Jan. 10-Feb. 21, 2015 (Kim Anderson) 14.0 ppg
13 — Dec. 10, 2016-current (Kim Anderson) 12.0 ppg
12 — Dec. 15, 1966-Jan. 31, 1967 (Bob Vanatta) 13.0 ppg
12 — Dec. 30, 1965-Feb. 21, 1966 (Bob Vanatta) 19.9 ppg
11 — Dec. 20, 1958-Feb. 7, 1959 (Wilbur Stalcup) 7.5 ppg
9 — Jan. 12-Feb. 10, 2016 (Kim Anderson) 14.8 ppg
8 — Feb. 18-March 3, 1914 (O.F. Field) 8.0 ppg
8 — Dec. 12, 1960-Jan. 9, 1961 (Wilbur Stalcup) 11.8 ppg
8 — Feb. 7-March 6, 1967 (Bob Vanatta) 12.4 ppg
8 — Jan. 19-Feb. 18, 1974 (Norm Stewart) 7.9 ppg
Longest conference losing streaks in Missouri history
Games Dates (Head coach)
14 — Feb. 20, 2016-current (Kim Anderson)
13 — Jan. 10, 2015-Feb. 21, 2015 (Kim Anderson)
11 — Feb. 17, 1958-Feb. 7, 1959 (Wilbur Stalcup)
11 — Jan. 3, 1966-Feb. 21, 1966 (Bob Vanatta)
9 — Feb. 7, 1967-Jan. 6, 1968 (Bob Vanatta 8/Norm Stewart 1)
9 — Jan. 12, 2016-Feb. 10, 2016 (Kim Anderson)
8 — Feb. 18, 1914-March 3, 1914 (O.F. Field)
8 — Jan. 19, 1974-Feb. 18, 1974 (Norm Stewart)
