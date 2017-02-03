Mizzou football adds Barry Odom’s younger brother, Brian, to staff

Another Odom has been added to the Missouri football staff.
Second-year Tigers coach Barry Odom announced Friday that he’d hired his younger brother, Brian Odom, as outside linebackers coach.
“He will be a great fit for us in a variety of roles,” Barry Odom said in a statement from Mizzou Athletics. “He has an understanding of the defensive structure we’re going to run, he’s been around it extensively his last couple of years at Washington State, and he and I have spent a lot of time together personally prior to that studying and sharing defensive philosophies.
“He’s got a great mind for football, and he has a strong background in leading, mentoring and motivating players to improve themselves and attain goals. I know what I’m getting with Brian, and I know the opportunity to be back at Mizzou means a lot to him.”
A vacancy was created last month when cornerbacks coach Greg Brown left for Auburn after one season at Mizzou.
Co-defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who coached safeties last season, now will serve as the secondary coach, overseeing both safeties and cornerbacks.
This will be Brian Odom’s second stint at MU. He previously served as an administrative and defensive graduate assistant on former coach Gary Pinkel’s staff in 2005.
Brian Odom spent the last two seasons at Washington State, where he served as a defensive quality control assistant.
The Cougars’ defensive coordinator is Alex Grinch, who coached safeties for the Tigers from 2012-14.
“(Brian Odom) was vital to our staff …,” Grinch said in a statement.
“Brian is a big detail-oriented guy. We’ll miss him here and I know he’ll do a great job at Mizzou,” Grinch added.
Before his arrival in Pullman, Wash., Brian Odom worked in Arizona’s football performance program (2005-11) and served as Houston’s strength and conditioning coach (2012-14).
“I’m excited to get my family back to the great town of Columbia and be part of a school that I’ve followed closely for over 20 years now,” Brian Odom said in a statement from Mizzou’s athletics department.
Brian Odom and his wife, Mackenzie, have one son, Benjamin (7).
He was the Tulsa World’s Oklahoma high school football player of the year in 1999 before spending two seasons with his home-state Sooners.
Brian Odom redshirted during OU’s championship season in 2000 and played primarily on special teams in 2001 before transferring to Southeastern Oklahoma, where he finished his career as a three-year starter at tailback and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2004.
