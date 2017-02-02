SEC distributes $40.4 million per school during 2015-16 fiscal year

The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday approximately $584.2 million in revenue was divvied up among its 14 member institutions during the 2015-16 fiscal year, which ended Aug. 31.
That figure includes $565.9 million of revenue distributed by the conference office, an average of $40.4 million per school, but does not include another $18.3 million retained by schools for college football bowl game-related travel and expenses.
“Each of our institutions sponsor from 16 to 22 intercollegiate athletics teams and offer their student-athletes in those sports the highest level of commitment to their athletics and academic experience,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement from the conference office. “This distribution from the SEC helps our universities’ athletics programs continue to fully support broad-based opportunities for thousands of female and male student-athletes in all sports.”
Across the SEC, more than 5,400 student-athletes received financial aid among more than 7,800 total participants.
The revenue is generated from the conference television agreements, including a lucrative deal with ESPN for the SEC Network, as well as the College Football Playoff and other NCAA championships, the SEC football championship game, and the SEC men’s basketball tournament.
The SEC doled out $475.8 million during the previous fiscal year, so this year distribution represents a 22.8-percent increase and averages out to an additional $7.7 million per school.
According to Missouri’s NCAA financial report for the 2016 fiscal year, the athletic department earned $33.5 million in revenue for media rights — the bulk of it coming from the conference — plus another $8.48 million in conference distributions.
The Tigers also received $1,186,799 in NCAA distributions for a total of $43.2 million in revenue from the SEC and NCAA.
Mizzou received $25.4 million in combined revenue from media rights and conference/NCAA payments during the 2013 fiscal year, its first in the SEC, and $26.3 million during the 2014 fiscal year.
The most the Tigers made in the Big 12 was $16.8 million in combined revenue during the 2011 fiscal year.
