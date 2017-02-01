University of Missouri

February 1, 2017 6:27 PM

Meet Mizzou’s 2017 football signing day class

By Tod Palmer

tpalmer@kcstar.com

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School (hometown)

Nate Anderson DE 6-3 255 New Mexico Military CC

Joshuah Bledsoe S 6-0 191 Dekaney (Houston)

Larry Borom OG 6-5 338 Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)

Rashad Brandon DT 6-2 315 ASA CC (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

Jamal Brooks LB 6-1 223 Bessemer City (Ala.)

Logan Christopherson TE 6-7 216 Lemont (Ill.)

O’shae Clark WR 5-9 165 Cypress (Texas) Springs

Pompey Coleman OT 6-5 265 Ben Davis (Indianapolis)

Case Cook C 6-5 290 Carrollton (Ga.)

Da’Ron Davis WR 6-1 190 Lee’s Summit North

Yasir Durant OT 6-6 330 Arizona Western CC

Tyree Gillespie S 6-0 202 Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.)

Aubrey Miller LB 6-0 207 Whitehaven (Memphis)

Isaiah Miller RB 5-11 190 Baldwin (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Walter Palmore DT 6-3 295 Eastern Arizona CC

Terry Petry CB 5-10 160 Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)

Taylor Powell QB 6-1 189 Fayetteville (Ark.)

Larry Rountree RB 5-10 210 Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)

Caleb Sampson DE 6-3 282 Northlake Christian (Covington, La.)

Adam Sparks CB 6-0 163 Dutchtown (Geismar, La.)

Chris Turner DE 6-4 223 Hammond (La.)

Jordan Ulmer S 6-1 185 Belleville (Mich.)

Hyrin White OT 6-7 292 DeSoto (Texas)

Kobie Whiteside DT 6-1 304 Alief Taylor (Houston)

Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer

University of Missouri

