Meet Mizzou’s 2017 football signing day class

Player Pos. Ht. Wt. School (hometown)
Nate Anderson DE 6-3 255 New Mexico Military CC
Joshuah Bledsoe S 6-0 191 Dekaney (Houston)
Larry Borom OG 6-5 338 Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Rashad Brandon DT 6-2 315 ASA CC (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Jamal Brooks LB 6-1 223 Bessemer City (Ala.)
Logan Christopherson TE 6-7 216 Lemont (Ill.)
O’shae Clark WR 5-9 165 Cypress (Texas) Springs
Pompey Coleman OT 6-5 265 Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
Case Cook C 6-5 290 Carrollton (Ga.)
Da’Ron Davis WR 6-1 190 Lee’s Summit North
Yasir Durant OT 6-6 330 Arizona Western CC
Tyree Gillespie S 6-0 202 Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.)
Aubrey Miller LB 6-0 207 Whitehaven (Memphis)
Isaiah Miller RB 5-11 190 Baldwin (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Walter Palmore DT 6-3 295 Eastern Arizona CC
Terry Petry CB 5-10 160 Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)
Taylor Powell QB 6-1 189 Fayetteville (Ark.)
Larry Rountree RB 5-10 210 Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)
Caleb Sampson DE 6-3 282 Northlake Christian (Covington, La.)
Adam Sparks CB 6-0 163 Dutchtown (Geismar, La.)
Chris Turner DE 6-4 223 Hammond (La.)
Jordan Ulmer S 6-1 185 Belleville (Mich.)
Hyrin White OT 6-7 292 DeSoto (Texas)
Kobie Whiteside DT 6-1 304 Alief Taylor (Houston)
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments