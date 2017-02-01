Mizzou’s Bryan Maggard picked for AD post at Louisiana at Lafayette

Longtime Missouri assistant athletic director Bryan Maggard is leaving Columbia to become the new athletic director for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
The Ragin’ Cajuns were set to introduce Maggard, who has served as the Tigers’ executive associate athletic director since 2012, during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.
Former Mizzou athletic director Mike Alden assisted Louisiana-Lafayette President Joseph Savoie in the search to replace Scott Farmer, who resigned in November and now teaches at the university.
Alden has consulted for the Ragin’ Cajuns on a six-month analysis of the athletic department, which recommended new marketing and multimedia opportunities among other things.
During a 21-year tenure with the Tigers, Maggard had oversight for the football program and strength and conditioning program, handled scheduling and the sports-medicine department, worked on facility design and construction, assisted with dining services and nutrition and helped manage academic services.
Alden said Maggard is “over prepared for this opportunity” at Louisiana at Lafayette.
Maggard told The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, La., that he’s “absolutely honored” for the new gig and vowed to be “visible and engaged with all our communities to ensure we’re generating revenues that allows success.”
Maggard is a Kansas State graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in health and physical education.
He previously worked at Florida State and K-State before he was hired as MU’s senior associate athletic director in 1995.
Maggard joins an impressive list of former Alden lieutenants who eventually became athletic directors at other universities, including Virginia Tech’s Whit Babcock, Mississippi’s Ross Bjork, New Mexico State’s Mario Moccia, Louisiana at Monroe’s Brian Wickstrom and Appalachian State’s Doug Gillin.
