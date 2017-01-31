Mizzou makes late addition to recruiting class with wide receiver from Houston

Scrambling to find additional help at wide receiver for the 2017 recruiting class after two three-star prospects de-committed during the past week, Missouri landed a commitment Tuesday night from Cypress (Texas) Springs High wide receiver O’shae Clark.
Clark doesn’t have the pedigree of the two players the Tigers recently lost — Bishop Miege senior Jafar Armstrong and Kemp (Texas) senior Elijah Gardiner — but he had plenty of production for the Panthers last season.
Cy-Springs O'shae Clark to sign his NLI to play WR in the SEC with the Missouri Tigers! We are proud of you! #F3 pic.twitter.com/5x5YmMN4OP— Rick Cobia (@CobiaCobia) January 31, 2017
Clark, who resides in the Houston area, earned Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 6A all-state first team honors as a senior, totaling 70 catches for 1,736 yards with 18 touchdowns last fall in 10 games.
His big-play ability is evident by his 24.8-yard average per catch and on his highlight film, which showcases his speed and elusiveness.
Clark — who also scored a touchdown rushing and on kickoff and interception returns — shows an aptitude for making catches in traffic, good hands, tremendous balance and above-average route-running ability despite a diminutive 5-foot-9 and 165-pound frame.
He also had offers from Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern, according to various recruiting services.
The Tigers now have 23 known commitments in the 2017 recruiting class with the NCAA football signing period set to begin Wednesday.
Armstrong had been committed to the Tigers since June but switched Sunday to Notre Dame, while Gardiner committed to MU in December then rescinded that Monday and switched to Ohio State.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments