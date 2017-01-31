Mizzou football outlook for National Signing Day

National Signing Day for college football is Wednesday, February 1. Here is a breakdown of the Missouri Tigers’ 2017 recruiting class that is expected to sign that day.
Missouri’s top five recruits
Name Pos. Rank* Ht. Wt. School
1. Da’Ron Davis WR 23 6-1 190 Lee’s Summit North
Davis was slowed by a sprained ankle for part of his senior season, his first and only with the Broncos after transferring from Hogan Prep. In eight games, he finished with 56 receptions for 703 yards and five touchdowns, adding a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the season-opener against Park Hill.
2. Case Cook C 4 6-5 290 Carrollton (Ga.)
Perhaps the steal of the recruiting class for Missouri, Cook doesn’t play at a sexy position for generating buzz, but his offer should tell you everything you need to know. Cook picked the Tigers among offers to play at Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina State, Penn State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and West Virginia.
3. Hyrin White OT 39 6-7 292 DeSoto (Texas)
Somewhat forgotten after committing to MU last March, White has the size and athleticism to develop into a quality left tackle. He chose the Tigers over offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Oklahoma State, UCLA and several Group of Five programs.
4. Taylor Powell QB n/a 6-1 189 Fayetteville (Ark.)
Originally committed to Wake Forest, Powell switched to Mizzou for the chance to play in the SEC and be closer to home. As Arkansas’ Gatorade player of the year and Mr. Football, Powell led the Bulldogs to a second consecutive Class 7A state title, completing 237 of 348 passes — 68.1 percent — for 3,473 yards with 44 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season. Rushed for another six scores and finished with 113 career touchdown passes.
5. Terry Petry CB 42 5-10 160 Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)
Originally committed to Houston, Petry switched his commitment to Missouri after Tom Herman left for Texas. The Cougars’ loss was the Tigers’ gain as he’s one of the top cornerbacks in the recruiting class and helps fill a position of need after Aarion Penton’s departure. He finished last season with two interceptions and six pass breakups.
*Rivals.com national position rankings
One(s) who got away …
Wide receivers Jafar Armstrong of Bishop Miege and Elijah Gardiner of Kemp (Texas) High. Armstrong, who set a Kansas high school record with 45 career touchdown catches for the three-time reigning Kansas Class 4A Division I champion Stags, had been committed to Missouri since June before Sunday when he switched to Notre Dame. Gardiner committed to the Tigers in December, but changed his mind Monday after receiving an offer from Ohio State.
Still fishing for …
Two weeks ago, the Tigers were in good shape with wide receivers in the 2017 recruiting class. That’s no longer the case with the de-commitments by Armstrong and Gardiner. Davis, who is Mizzou’s only Rivals four-star prospect, is the only known remaining receiver commitment, so don’t be surprised if there’s a signing day surprise at that position.
Position answered …
Clearly, Missouri believed it needed to upgrade in the trenches, securing commitments from five offensive linemen and five defensive linemen, including four junior-college transfers — offensive tackle Yasir Durant, defensive end Nate Anderson and defensive tackles Rashad Brandon and Walter Palmore — who will be expected to provide immediate depth. The Tigers also have five defensive back commits.
Position unanswered …
It’s easy to point to wide receiver here again, but that dead horse has been beaten. So, we’ll say linebacker. The Tigers got two of ESPN’s top-100 outside linebackers in Bessemer City (Ala.) High’s Jamal Brooks and Whitehaven High’s Aubrey Miller from Memphis, but that was a vulnerable spot for last fall’s struggling defense. More depth wouldn’t hurt, but it’s not a glaring issue with Mizzou’s transition to a bit of a 4-2-5 style. It’s also been six years since the program took more than two linebackers in a class.
List of 2017 recruits
Signed (3) Pos. Ht. Wt. School
Pompey Coleman OT 6-5 265 Ben Davis (Indianapolis)
Yasir Durant OT 6-6 330 Arizona Western CC
Isaiah Miller RB 5-11 190 Baldwin (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Commitments (19) Pos. Ht. Wt. School
Nate Anderson DE 6-3 255 New Mexico Military CC
Joshuah Bledsoe S 6-0 191 Dekaney (Houston)
Larry Borom OG 6-5 338 Brother Rice (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.)
Rashad Brandon DT 6-2 315 ASA CC (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Jamal Brooks LB 6-1 223 Bessemer City (Ala.)
Logan Christopherson TE 6-7 216 Lemont (Ill.)
Case Cook C 6-5 290 Carrollton (Ga.)
Da’Ron Davis WR 6-1 190 Lee’s Summit North
Tyree Gillespie S 6-0 202 Vanguard (Ocala, Fla.)
Aubrey Miller LB 6-0 207 Whitehaven (Memphis)
Walter Palmore DT 6-3 295 Eastern Arizona CC
Terry Petry CB 5-10 160 Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas)
Taylor Powell QB 6-1 189 Fayetteville (Ark.)
Larry Rountree RB 5-10 210 Millbrook (Raleigh, N.C.)
Adam Sparks CB 6-0 163 Dutchtown (Geismar, La.)
Chris Turner DE 6-4 223 Hammond (La.)
Jordan Ulmer S 6-1 185 Belleville (Mich.)
Hyrin White OT 6-7 292 DeSoto (Texas)
Kobie Whiteside DT 6-1 304 Alief Taylor (Houston)
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments