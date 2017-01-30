Mizzou lands two defensive tackle commitments, shoring up position of need

If Missouri had one major area it still needed to address with the 2017 recruiting class, it was the interior of the defensive line.
The Tigers took a potentially major step toward shoring up that glaring roster hole Sunday with the addition of two defensive-tackle commitments.
Alief Taylor High senior Kobie Whiteside from Houston and Eastern Arizona College sophomore Walter Palmore both committed to Mizzou after visiting Columbia last weekend.
Whiteside — a 6-foot-1, 304-pound Rivals two-star prospect — also had offers from Illinois, Louisiana at Monroe, Colorado State, New Mexico, Texas-San Antonio, Bowling Green and Texas State, according to various recruiting services.
He was a Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 6A all-state honorable mention as a senior — totaling 95 tackles, including 19 for a loss and seven sacks, with an interception and a forced fumble.
Whiteside is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, which lists him as the No. 91 defensive tackle in the 2017 class. Scout lists him as a two-star prospect and ESPN has no rating.
Palmore originally signed with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College after graduating from Hardaway High in Columbus, Ga., in 2014.
He never played for the Red Ravens and instead wound up at Eastern Arizona College, where he recorded 36 tackles with five sacks as a freshman in 2015 and added 35 tackles with three sacks as a sophomore last fall.
Palmore (6-4, 305) is a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 85 junior college player in the 2017 class by Rivals.
He also had offers from Georgia, Kansas State, Arizona State, California, TCU, West Virginia and several non-Power Five programs, including Houston and Middle Tennessee State.
Palmore also is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, ESPN and Scout.
Depth at the position was a necessity after Rickey Hatley and Josh Augusta graduated and sophomore Josh Moore from Olathe North decided to transfer.
Mizzou only has four returning defensive tackles — rising senior A.J. Logan, junior Terry Beckner Jr., redshirt sophomore Tyrell Jacobs and sophomore Markell Utsey — from last season’s roster.
Beckner is coming off a torn ACL for the second consecutive season, while Utsey also suffered a late-season torn ACL and Jacobs has never played against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent.
However, the Tigers previously received a commitment from ASA College defensive tackle Rashad Brandon, a three-star junior college prospect ranked as the No. 96 junior college player by Rivals in the 2017 class.
He’s also expected to sign Wednesday along with Whiteside and Palmore.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
