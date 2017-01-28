Mizzou matches program record for longest conference slide with loss to South Carolina

Mizzou Arena has been something of a personal house of horrors for South Carolina coach Frank Martin.
Now in his 10th season, including five at Kansas State and the last five with the Gamecocks, Martin owned one victory in eight previous games he coached on Norm Stewart Court.
Bringing the nation’s No. 23 team to town, Martin and South Carolina exorcised some demons Saturday with a 63-53 win at Missouri.
Of course, it wasn’t easy, but it never is for Martin in “the other Columbia,” where his only previous victory was a 2012 win during his final season with the Wildcats.
Missouri (5-15, 0-8 SEC) trailed by four at halftime, but never mounted a run early in the second half.
After back-to-back three-pointers by senior guard Duane Notice and sophomore guard P.J. Dozier midway through the period, South Carolina (17-4, 7-1 SEC) stretched its lead to 13 points.
Then, every time the Tigers made a potential momentum-grabbing play, the Gamecocks had an equal and opposite answer.
Mizzou sophomore forward Kevin Puryear’s three-point play with 6:41 left made it an eight-point game, but South Carolina sophomore forward Chris Silva snagged an offensive board and responded with his own and-one.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips’ layup less than a minute later was answered by another Gamecocks offensive rebound and long jumper by Dozier.
Senior forward Russell Woods converted yet another and-one for the Tigers only to have Notice splash in another three-pointer.
You get the idea.
Mizzou never got the defensive stops it needed down the stretch to mount a serious rally and never pulled closer than seven points in losing its 12th straight game and 13th in a row in conference play.
The latter streak, including five straight losses to end last season, ties the longest conference skid in the Tigers’ 111-year history.
Both records were set during a 13-game losing streak, all in conference games, during third-year coach Kim Anderson’s inaugural season in 2014-15.
Meanwhile, Martin — who was winless in three previous games at Mizzou Arena with the Gamecocks, including a stunning loss last February — improved to 2-7 on MU’s home floor.
South Carolina didn’t score during the opening 5:12 as Missouri built a 7-0 lead.
Senior guard Sindarius Thornwell, who finished with a team-high 16 points and game-high 11 reboubds, had the Gamecocks’ only points for nearly eight minutes.
South Carolina had missed its first five shots and was 3 of 8 from the field with six turnovers before sophomore guard Temarcus Blanton’s jumper with 12:03 remaining before halftime.
Despite those early struggles, South Carolina went in front 10-9 on a three-pointer by senior guard Justin McKie coming out of the under-12 media timeout.
Only three Mizzou players — sophomore guard K.J. Walton, Woods and sophomore guard Jordan Geist — scored during the first half.
Despite a scoreless opening half from its four leading scorers — junior forward Jordan Barnett, Puryear, Phillips and freshman guard Frankie Hughes, who did not play — the Tigers only trailed 26-22.
The Gamecocks’ 10 turnovers and 10 of 27 shooting prevented the lead from being bigger.
Woods finished with a career-high 18 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Walton added 12 points, while Puryear also grabbed a team-best eight boards.
