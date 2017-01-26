Missouri women roll past Auburn for fourth straight victory

The Missouri women’s basketball team has found its groove right in the heart of SEC play.
Mizzou won its fourth straight game on Thursday night by beating Auburn 68-53 in Columbia.
Cierra Porter led Missouri with 27 points and nine rebounds.
Porter’s jumper at the 7:46 mark in the first quarter gave Mizzou its first lead of the game at 5-3, and MU did not trail Auburn the rest of the game.
With the win, Missouri improved to 15-7 overall and 5-3 in the SEC.
Auburn is 14-7 and 4-3.
Lindsey Cunningham had 12 points and five rebounds for Mizzou, and Amber Smith added 13 points.
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri’s leading scorer on the season, finished with three points on 1-5 shooting. She pulled down seven rebounds.
Janiah McKay led Auburn with 14 points.
Missouri dominated inside. Mizzou had a 36-16 advantage on points in the paint and outrebounded Auburn 40-27.
Missouri shot 53.3 percent from the field, while holding Auburn to 30.4 percent shooting.
Comments