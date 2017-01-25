Mizzou drops its 11th in a row with 89-74 loss to Mississippi State

The play didn’t materially affect the outcome Wednesday at Mississippi State’s Humphrey Coliseum, but the symbolism was unmistakable for Missouri.
After drawing a quick foul on Bulldogs sophomore guard Quinndary Weatherspoon and snagging two offensive rebounds on the opening possession of the second half, junior forward Jordan Barnett lowered a shoulder and drove hard from the left wing.
He withstood a slap on the wrist from Mississippi State sophomore forward Aric Holman and got a shot up on the rim, where the ball rolled around, then settled on the back iron and stopped.
The hot-shooting Tigers led by four points at halftime, but their momentum — like Barnett’s layup try — stalled early in the second half.
Mississippi State made its first seven shots from the field to start the second half, erasing a four-point halftime deficit and cruising to an 89-74 victory.
Weatherspoon, who finished with a career-high 29 points, made three jumpers among those early buckets in powering a 15-4 run.
Meanwhile, it took Missouri (5-14, 0-7 SEC) nearly 8 minutes before connecting on a second-half field goal — a layup by sophomore guard Jordan Geist with 12:07 remaining.
The Tigers had managed to stop the bleeding by that point, trailing only 57-53, but freshman guard Lamar Peters’ three-point bonanza ensured a Bulldogs win.
With Mizzou playing a zone defense, Peters drilled three-pointers on five straight Mississippi State possessions.
By the time Peters’ personal 2-minute, 34-second blitzkrieg was finished, the Bulldogs (13-6, 4-3 SEC) led 72-59 and the Tigers never again drew closer than seven points.
The loss was the 11th straight for Missouri, which is tied for the fourth-longest losing skid in program history.
It was also the Tigers’ 12th straight conference loss, which is the second-longest such losing streak in program history.
Mississippi State’s win also extended Mizzou’s program-record slides in true road games to 30 in a row overall and 27 in a row in SEC play.
Peters finished with 23 points, including six second-half three-pointers, for the Bulldogs.
Barnett led the Tigers with 18 points and eight rebounds, while Geist also scored 18 and sophomore forward Kevin Puryear added 13 points and seven rebounds.
Missouri led 43-39 at halftime — the fourth time it’s done that in seven conference games — thanks to an uncharacteristically hot shooting performance.
The Tigers were 16 of 26 from the field, including 7 of 12 from three-point range — well above the team’s season averages of 39.3 percent overall and 28.5 percent from long distance.
It was a balanced effort, with five MU players contributing at least five points, led by Puryear’s 10 and sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer’s nine on 3 of 3 shooting from deep.
Weatherspoon — and two intentional fouls whistled against Mizzou — kept Mississippi State in the game by pumping in 18 first-half points on 7 of 10 shooting.
The Tigers’ 43 first-half points were the most since the season-opener against Alabama A&M, but Anderson’s squad cooled off to 32.1 percent — going 9 of 28 overall and 0 of 9 from three-point range — in the second half.
Tod Palmer
