MU notebook: Gymnast Morgan Porter suffers season-ending injury

Missouri sophomore gymnast Morgan Porter is out for the season after she tore her Achilles tendon Saturday against Alabama, an MU spokesman confirmed Wednesday.
Porter, last season’s Southeastern Conference freshman of the year, suffered the injury on a landing during floor warmups at the Hearnes Center. Porter, from Overland, Mo., was carried off and later returned on crutches.
The injury is a blow to the 11th-ranked Missouri gymnastics team. In 2016, Porter’s 41 total scores of 9.800 or higher were the most ever by a freshman in program history. She also scored a 39.1125 at the NCAA Championships after competitions on vault, bars, floor and beam.
The Tigers will be back in action against No. 12 Georgia at 6 p.m. Friday in Athens, Ga., in their first event without Porter. It will be televised on SEC Network+.
Spring game announced
The Missouri football team will be returning to Memorial Stadium in just under three months.
The Tigers will play their annual spring game at 1 p.m. April 15. It will be Missouri's first game action since a 28-24 win against Arkansas on Nov. 25 to close the 2016 season.
Comments