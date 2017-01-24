Mizzou notebook: Charles Harris selected for All-Star Football Challenge

Former Missouri defensive end Charles Harris will participate in the 2017 State Farm All-Star Football Challenge on Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Harris, a Lincoln Prep graduate and likely first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, was one of 24 players selected for the annual skills competition.
His selection was announced Tuesday in a release from MU athletics.
For the first time, teams will be divided based into six four-man teams representing the SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and a “Wild Card” team composed of players from non-Power Five programs.
Harris — who recorded 9 sacks with 61 tackles, including 12 for a loss, along with 10 quarterback hurries as a junior last season with the Tigers — and the other players will compete in one individual timed event and a team event.
The event will air at 8 p.m. Feb. 3 on ESPN2, then re-air two more times — at noon April 8 on ESPN and 11 a.m. April 23 on ESPN2 — before the 2017 NFL Draft.
Chiefs running back Jamaal Charles is among the event’s alumni, which includes 65 future first-round picks and 32 eventual Pro Bowlers.
Harris, who declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 1, finished seventh in Mizzou history with 18 career sacks and 12th with 34 1/2 tackles for a loss.
Cunningham shares SEC weekly award
The SEC announced Tuesday that Missouri sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham had been selected as its women’s basketball co-player of the week along with South Carolina’s Allisha Gray.
Cunningham scored a season-high and conference-best 36 points with seven rebounds and four assists Thursday during a 78-76 overtime win against then-No. 25 Texas A&M.
She only scored five points Monday but added another seven rebounds and five assists in a 60-46 win at Arkansas.
The honor is Cunningham’s first weekly conference award since claiming SEC freshman of the week six times last season.
Joos joins Mizzou athletic staff
Missouri announced Monday that Nick Joos has been hired as the athletic department’s new senior associate athletic director for strategic communications.
Joos, a 1987 Iowa State graduate, has worked at Baylor since 2003 and is former president of the College Sports Information Directors of America.
He is a 2014 inductee into the CoSIDA Hall of Fame and won the organization’s Arch Ward Memorial Award in 2015 for outstanding achievement in athletic communications.
Joos, a 30-year industry veteran, previously worked at Minnesota, Massachusetts and Nebraska.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments