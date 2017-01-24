Missouri-Mississippi State lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Mississippi State
WHEN/WHERE: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Miss.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 11.9
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 11.8
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.8
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 6.8
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.4
P No. Mississippi State Ht. Yr. PPG
F 35 Aric Holman 6-10 So. 9.7
C 34 Schnider Herard 6-10 Fr. 5.0
G 11 Quinndary Weatherspoon 6-4 So. 17.3
G 1 Lamar Peters 6-0 Fr. 11.3
G 4 Mario Kegler 6-7 Fr. 9.4
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-13, 0-6 SEC): The Tigers have lost 10 straight games, which is the fifth-longest losing streak in program history, and 11 in row in Southeastern Conference play, which is tied for the second-longest losing streak in conference play in program history. Missouri also has lost 29 straight road games, including 26 in a row in conference play. Speaking of 26, that’s how many points sophomore forward Kevin Puryear scored in a career performance Saturday against Mississippi. Puryear, a Blue Springs South graduate, went 11 of 14 from the field and added 0.9 points to his season scoring average with the encouraging outburst.
ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (12-6, 3-3 SEC): The Bulldogs have lost two straight games — against Kentucky by seven and at Tennessee by 17 — since a 3-1 start in Southeastern Conference play. Second-year coach Ben Howland’s squad owns two wins against teams that already have knocked off Missouri in conference play. Mississippi State won at LSU and at Arkansas during a three-game SEC win streak. Senior guard I.J. Ready averages 9.6 points off the bench for the Bulldogs, who rank fifth in conference play with a 76.5-point scoring average. Mississippi State shoots 46.7 percent from a team in SEC games, which is third behind Kentucky and Arkansas, but Howland’s team also ranks last with a minus-6.5 rebounding margin.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
