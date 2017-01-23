MU women dominate early in 60-46 win over Arkansas

Missouri’s women jumped out to a big early lead and made it stand up in a 60-46 win over Arkansas on Monday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
MU led 21-8 after the first quarter and held a 13-point lead at halftime.
Sierra Michaelis scored 23 points for the Tigers (14-7, 4-3 in SEC). She made 10 of 16 shots and also grabbed nine rebounds. Cierra Porter, who scored 10 points, was the only other MU player in double figures.
Mizzou won the battle inside, outscoring Arkansas 28-18 in the paint and outrebounding the Razorbacks 43-31.
Alecia Cooley led Arkansas (13-7, 2-5) with 10 points.
