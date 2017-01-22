Mizzou picks up commitment from Florida safety Tyree Gillespie

Missouri received a commitment Saturday evening from Florida high school prospect Tyree Gillespie, according to Scout.com and Power Mizzou.
Gillespie, a 6-foot and 200-pound prospect from Vanguard High in Ocala, committed during an official visit to Columbia.
He is rated as a two-star safety recruit by Rivals, which also lists offers from Iowa State and four mid-major programs.
Scout.com also lists Gillespie as a two-star prospect, while 247 Sports and ESPN list no rating. ESPN does show Gillespie with a 4.58 second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical.
As a senior, Gillespie consistently flashed game-changing breakaway speed last season. He averaged a healthy 14.2 yards per carry, rushing for 555 yards and seven touchdowns in 39 carries.
Gillespie also racked up 40 tackles and two interceptions, and averaged 18.3 yards on seven punt returns.
He returned one interception for a touchdown, one punt for a touchdown and added 10 two-point conversions.
Gillespie was announced Friday as a Florida Class 6A first-team performer at safety last season.
He is the 21st known commitment in the 2017 class, including three early enrollees —Arizona Western offensive tackle Yasir Durant, Ben Davis (Indianapolis) High offensive tackle Pompey Coleman and Baldwin (Fla.) running back Isaiah Miller.
Gillespie is the fifth defensive back in the class, though it’s still possible he’ll move to offense.
He joins three-star safety Jordan Ulmer from Belleville (Mich.) High, who is Rivals’ No. 24 player in the state; Dutchtown (Geismar, La.) High cornerback Adam Sparks, a former Vanderbilt commitment; Ridge Point (Missouri City, Texas) High cornerback Terry Petry, who is Rivals’ No. 42 corner and No. 65 player in the Lone Star State; and Dekaney (Spring, Texas) High safety Joshuah Bledsoe, who also visited this weekend.
