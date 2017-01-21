Mizzou’s free-throw misses pile up in 10th straight loss

It’s the little things — the thin margin for error third-year coach Kim Anderson talks about — that made a difference for Missouri on Saturday against Mississippi.
Most notably, the Tigers’ 6 of 17 performance at the free-throw line proved crippling during a 75-71 loss at Mizzou Arena, the 10th straight loss and 11th straight in the Southeastern Conference dating back to last season.
Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear scored a career-high 26 points on 11 of 14 shooting and added eight rebounds.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips scored 10 points, his sixth consecutive double-figure game since shifting to the bench, with a career-high 10 assists and five rebounds.
Senior forward Russell Woods added a double-double with 13 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.
Junior Jordan Barnett chipped in 11 points and five rebounds, and sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer hit three three-pointers for the first time in six weeks.
None of it was enough to snap what it now the fifth-longest losing streak in Mizzou’s 111-year men’s basketball history.
The Tigers (5-13, 0-6 in the SEC) had plenty of chances, too.
VanLeer hit a three-pointer near the 14-minute mark, trimming Mississippi’s lead to 50-49.
The Tigers and Rebels (12-7, 3-4 SEC) then went on a more than 3-minute scoring drought.
Mizzou came up empty on five straight possessions with a chance to take the lead.
It started with a VanLeer missed three-pointer.
Phillips then blew a transition layup.
Freshman forward Reed Nikko was hacked at the rim on the Tigers’ next possession, prompting the under-12 media timeout.
Nikko clanged both free throws coming out of the timeout, and the Rebels remained in front by a point.
Woods missed a short jumper on the following possession and Puryear committed a turnover on the next, ending Mizzou’s best chance to take its first lead of the second half.
Mississippi guard Breein Tyree’s three-pointer provided some breathing room, but VanLeer wasn’t finished.
The Tigers trailed by two points when VanLeer spotted up on the left wing with 7 1/2 minutes remaining, firing in his second three-pointer of the half for a 57-56 lead.
It was Mizzou’s first lead since the opening 92 seconds of the game — and it was short-lived.
The Rebels answered with a 11-1 run during the next 1:25, with the Tigers settling for jumpers rather than forcing the issue on the interior, where it had so much success.
Missouri, which outscored Mississippi 28-18 in the paint, did shoot better than it had for most of the season, going 11 of 25 from three-point range.
However, it was mostly fool’s gold down the stretch.
The Tigers missed three three-pointers — two by Phillips and one by Barnett — on one possession in the closing minute of a four-point game.
When VanLeer finally connected on one, making it 73-71 with 6.7 seconds left, and drew a foul to boot, he promptly fired the free throw long off the back iron.
Junior forward Justas Furmanavicius iced the Rebels’ win by connecting on his two free throws.
Ole Miss — which played without senior guard Rasheed Brooks, who suffered a seizure Tuesday against Tennessee — went 17 of 23 at the free-throw line
Aided by a flagrant foul on Mississippi senior forward Sebastian Saiz, who finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, for an elbow to Woods’ face on the opening possession, Missouri jumped out to a 6-2 lead.
The good vibes among the estimated announced crowd of 7,235 at Mizzou Arena — a gross overstatement — didn’t last as the Rebels went nuts from three-point range.
Sophomore forward Terrence Davis, who scored 18 points with a game-high 11 rebounds, hit two three-pointers as Ole Miss opened the game 4 of 5 from deep.
The barrage fueled an 18-2 run that put the Rebels in front 20-8, but Woods and Puryear powered a comeback.
Woods scored eight points in the game’s first 8 minutes, helping keep Mizzou within shouting distance.
Puryear added a layup and three-pointer, capping an 8-0 surge that brought the Tigers back within 24-20.
Both teams settled in from there with Mississippi taking a 39-33 lead into halftime.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
