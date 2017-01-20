Missouri-Mississippi lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Mississippi at Missouri
WHEN/WHERE: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Mississippi Ht. Yr. PPG
F 11 Sebastian Saiz 6-9 Sr. 15.2
F 50 Justas Furmanavicius 6-6 Jr. 6.6
G 1 Deandre Burnett 6-2 Jr. 18.0
G 3 Terence Davis 6-4 So.
G 4 Breein Tyree 6-2 Fr.
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 12.0
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 10.9
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.8
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.2
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.7
ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (11-7, 2-4 SEC): The Rebels are a battered team. Leading scorer Deandre Burnett — a 6-foot-2 junior guard from Miami, who averages 18.0 points per game — missed Ole Miss’ last game with a sprained ankle. Coach Andy Kennedy said Monday that his status for the Missouri game was uncertain. Then, senior guard Rasheed Brooks had a seizure and collapsed Tuesday during an 80-69 home win against Tennessee. He was released from the hospital Thursday night, but Kennedy told ESPN he would be brought back slowly. If Burnett and Brooks are unavailable, the Rebels would have only seven scholarship players available after freshman forward Nate Morris was dismissed last week following his second driving-related arrest of the season. Junior guard Cullen Neal, who averages 10.3 points per game, probably gets the start if Burnett can’t go. Senior forward Sebastian Saiz, who leads the SEC in rebounding at 11.6 per game, is one of seven high-major players averaging a double-double this season along with Duke’s Amile Jefferson, Arizona State’s Obinna Oleka, Washington State’s Josh Hawkinson, Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson, California’s Ivan Rabb and Purdue’s Caleb Swanigan.
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-12, 0-5 SEC): The Tigers have lost nine straight games and 10 in row in Southeastern Conference play. Mizzou will try to break those skids against a Mississippi team that has won five straight games in the series and six of seven since conference realignment before the 2012-13 season. Third-year coach Kim Anderson is winless in four tries against the Rebels, but two of the Tigers’ defeats were by only three points. MU committed a season-high 19 turnovers at Alabama, but have shot better from three-point range in the last two games, going 9 of 26 (34.6 percent) at Arkansas and 7 of 14 (50 percent) at Alabama. The Tigers have shot better than 32 percent from distance in only four games this season and hadn’t shot that well in 10 games before heating up a bit during the last week.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
