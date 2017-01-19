Missouri women win in overtime

Sophie Cunningham had a huge game for the Missouri women on Thursday night against No. 25 Texas A&M in an SEC showdown in Columbia.
It made all the difference as Tigers took down the Aggies 78-76 in overtime.
Cunningham finished with 36 points, seven rebounds and four assists. She scored 14 points in each half and eight points in overtime, including several key free throws down the stretch.
Her biggest shot was a layup that tied the game at 56-56 with 3 seconds left in regulation.
Cierra Porter finished with 14 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers.
It was Missouri’s second straight victory, and the Tigers improved to 3-3 in the SEC and 13-7 overall.
Texas A&M, which came in on a three-game winning streak, dropped to 4-2 in the SEC and 15-4 overall.
Missouri plays at Arkansas on Monday.
