MU women beat Vanderbilt 74-68 on the road

Missouri’s women’s basketball team picked up its first Southeastern Conference road win Sunday with a 74-68 victory over Vanderbilt at Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tenn.
Senior Sierra Michaelis led the Tigers (12-7, 2-3 in SEC) with 19 points. Sophomore Cierra Porter scored 16 points for MU, and freshmen Jordan Chavis and Amber Smith both came off the bench and scored 12 points.
The Tigers made a season-high 13 three-pointers, including three each by Michaelis and Smith. MU shot 51.0 percent from the field in the game.
Kayla Overbeck led the Commodores (10-8, 0-5) with 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Vanderbilt made only 36.7 percent of its shots.
Missouri’s next game will be at 8 p.m. Thursday against Texas A&M at Mizzou Arena.
