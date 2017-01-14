MU’s skid reaches eight straight, 28 in a row on road with loss at Arkansas

Missouri’s losing streak reached eight straight games Saturday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
Former Tigers coach Mike Anderson’s Arkansas squad ran roughshod over the Tigers in a 92-73 victory, the Razorbacks’ fifth straight win in the rivalry.
Arkansas dominated in transition, winning 21-6 on fastbreak points, and turned 14 Missouri turnovers into 25 points.
It was a familiar winning recipe for the Razorbacks, who snapped a rare two-game skid at home behind five double-digit scorers, led by junior Daryl Macon’s game-high 17 points.
The Tigers have lost nine straight Southeastern Conference games dating to last season and have dropped 28 road games in a row, including 25 straight in SEC play.
Mizzou hoped to slow things down against Arkansas, which has scored at least 71 points in every game this season.
Instead, the Hogs scored a season-high in points against the Tigers’ defense, which had allowed 66.2 points per game in non-conference play but has been clubbed for 84.5 points per game in four SEC games.
There was an ebb and flow to the second half, but Missouri never drew closer than 11 points after trailing 50-36 at the break.
Missouri (5-11, 0-4 SEC) led at halftime during its first three SEC games — against LSU, at Georgia and against Auburn — but Arkansas didn’t mess around in the opening half.
The Tigers never led as the Hogs shot 55.6 percent from the field in building a lead as large as 21 points.
Arkansas’ 14-0 run late in the half made the difference as Mizzou endured a scoring drought of 4:27.
Six players scored for the Hogs during the game-deciding spurt, which turned a manageable seven-point deficit into an insurmountable 44-23 deficit for the Tigers.
Arkansas (13-4, 2-3 SEC) scored 13 points off eight Mizzou turnovers and dominated scoring in the paint 24-10 and on the break 17-2.
Basically, the Tigers played right into the Hogs’ hands, allowing the game tempo to get sped up far too much for MU coach Kim Anderson’s offensively challenged squad.
Missouri shot 10 of 34 in the opening half, but it kept within shouting distance thanks to five three-pointers, including sophomore guard K.J. Walton’s first of the season and sophomore guard Cullen VanLeer’s first since the Illinois game — a span of five games.
Junior forward Jordan Barnett finished with team-highs of 14 points and six rebounds before fouling out, while sophomore guard Jordan Geist and Terrence Phillips both scored 13 points.
Sophomore forward Kevin Puryear added 11 points, all in the second half, and freshman forward Reed Nikko grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
Geist was assessed a technical foul in the second half for a flailing elbow that caught Macon in the nose.
Macon had fouled Geist on an inbounds play, but the Hogs were awarded two free throws — which senior guard Dusty Hannahs converted — and possession.
Hannahs (16), Jaylen Barford (13), Anton Beard (11) and Moses Kingsley also reached double figures in points for Arkansas.
