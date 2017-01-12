LSU women adds to Mizzou’s early SEC misery, win 80-71

Even when the shots are going in these days, the results aren’t exactly pleasing for the Missouri women’s basketball team.
Despite shooting 61.4 percent from the field (27 of 44), Mizzou dropped its third conference game of the season Thursday, losing 80-71 at LSU.
Sophie Cunningham scored a season-high 32 points on 12-for-17 shooting for Mizzou (11-6, 1-3 SEC).
Raigyne Moncrief scored 23 points and Chloe Jackson added 20 for LSU (14-3, 3-1 SEC).
The Bayou Bengals made 23 of 26 free-throw attempts, including 21 of 23 in the fourth quarter. Mizzou made all five of its attempts for the game.
Lindsey Cunningham added 16 points and eight assists for Mizzou, while Sierra Michaelis had 14 points.
Next up for Mizzou is a 2 p.m. tip Sunday at Vanderbilt.
