Auburn's Bruce Pearl weighs in on win at Mizzou

Missouri junior forward Jordan Barnett hasn't played in a competitive game for more than a year after transferring from Texas. He'll make his debut with the Tigers on Saturday against Eastern Illinois at Mizzou Arena.
Missouri volleyball coach Wayne Kreklow and juniors Kira Larson, left, and Melanie Crow, right, discuss a 3-1 win Friday against Purdue, which clinched the Tigers a spot in the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010.
Missouri volleyball opened the NCAA Tournament with a three-set sweep against Northern Illinois on Thursday at the Hearnes Center. Tigers senior outside hitter Carly Kan, coach Wayne Kreklow and junior outside hitter Melanie Crow discussed the victory and a second-round match versus Purdue.