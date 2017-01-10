Auburn outlasts reeling Mizzou, whose skid reaches seven straight games

Missouri continued to shoot like the basketball is deathly allergic to nylon.
Auburn played with pep and energy of a three-toed sloth.
Something had to give Tuesday at Mizzou Arena, where both teams were seeking their first Southeastern Conference win of the season.
While the game had the artistic quality of a 2-year-old’s finger-painting — both teams combined for 45 personal fouls, 80 missed shots, 25 missed free throws and 29 turnovers — Auburn won’t apologize for the 77-72 victory.
Trailing by one at halftime, Auburn (11-5, 1-3 SEC) quickly turned the score around in the second half and kept Mizzou (5-10, 0-3 SEC) at arm’s length throughout much of the second half.
With time running out, MU — which dominated the boards 51-42, including a staggering 25 offensive rebounds — made one final bid for victory.
Sophomore guard Jordan Geist drained a three-pointer and senior forward Russell Woods added a free throw with 2:28 remaining, tying the game at 66-66.
That’s when Auburn’s leading scorer, freshman guard Mustapha Heron, awoke from a game-long slumber.
He’d been 2 of 12 from the field before sandwiching a three-pointer from the right wing and a step-in jumper from the left wing around Auburn’s 12th and final blocked shot, including four from freshman center Austin Wiley and three each from freshman forward Anfernee McLemore and sophomore forward Horace Spencer.
Herron, who finished with team-highs of 16 points and nine rebounds, and Johnson added the back-breaking free throws in the final 21.6 seconds as coach Bruce Pearl’s squad escaped Columbia with a win.
Mizzou has now lost seven consecutive games and eight straight in conference play dating back to last season.
MU again struggled from the opening tip, starting the game 2 of 18 from the field and missing its first six three-point attempts.
Despite a hefty rebounding deficit, Auburn used those struggles — symptomatic of Mizzou’s problems throughout the season — to build a 16-10 lead.
MU rallied into the lead with 10-0 run fueled by old-fashioned three-point plays from junior guard Jordan Geist and senior forward Russell Woods.
Geist, who finished with 10 points, scored five during the spurt before back-to-back threes by senior guard Ronnie Johnson and sophomore guard Bryce Brown helped Auburn surge back in front 31-26 with 2 minutes left before intermission.
Late in the first half, Mizzou also heated up from deep — making 4 of its final 5 three-point tries, including a pair by junior forward Jordan Barnett.
Sophomore guard Terrence Phillips’ crossover and dash to the bucket in the closing seconds before halftime lifted Mizzou to a 35-34 halftime lead.
Barnett finished with a career-high 20 points and added six rebounds, while Phillips finished with 12 points and sophomore K.J. Walton added eight points with a career- and game-high 13 rebounds.
Coach Kim Anderson’s crew has led all three SEC games this season at intermission, including 40-35 against LSU and 26-20 at Georgia.
MU been outscored by an average of 11 points in the second half of those games.
