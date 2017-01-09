With its three-point struggles, Mizzou needs to continue looking inside

Morgan State and Texas-San Antonio — that’s the complete list of NCAA Division I teams shooting worse than Missouri’s 25.9-percent clip from three-point range through 14 games this season.
It’s not exactly select company for the Tigers (5-9, 0-2 SEC), who will try to halt a six-game slide Tuesday against Auburn at Mizzou Arena.
Morgan State, which is shooting 25.8 percent from long range, is a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team from Maryland.
The Bears’ best win during their current 5-10 campaign came against Manhattan, which is ranked No. 241 by KenPom.com.
Texas-San Antonio, which shoots an NCAA Division I-worst 25.7 percent from distance, is a Conference USA squad.
Despite such profound struggles making threes this season, the Tigers hoisted 36 on Saturday against Georgia, making only six during a 71-66 loss in Athens, Ga.
“I thought at times we settled a little bit, but both of us were playing a lot of zone and there were a lot of open shots,” third-year MU coach Kim Anderson said Saturday after the loss.
Mizzou has only attempted more three-pointers twice in nearly 2,700 games since 1906 (37 vs. Chattanooga in 2009, at Colorado in 2002).
“We fought hard,” said Jordan Barnett, who scored 15 points with a team-high nine rebounds in Saturday’s loss. “We just missed a ton of shots, a ton of shots. … I wouldn’t say we settled (for three-pointers). I honestly thought we got a ton of good looks. I really do. We were finding gaps. We shot a lot of threes, but they just didn’t fall.”
Therein lies the problem.
The Bulldogs played primarily a zone defense, daring the Tigers to win the game from three-point range.
Mizzou couldn’t make it happen, and with sophomore forward and leading scorer Kevin Puryear sidelined because of foul trouble, the Tigers struggled to generate offense inside the arc, too.
“That probably maybe precipitated more three-point shots, because we couldn’t get him going on the inside,” Anderson said. “Hopefully, we can have him bounce back Tuesday and play well.”
Puryear, a Blue Springs South graduate, has only one free-throw attempt in two conference games. He had averaged 4.5 free throws per game during nonconference play.
“(Georgia) had a little length, and I think their length bothered him a little bit a couple of times,” Anderson said. “But he’s a tough kid. He’ll bounce back.”
That’s good, because when Puryear is attacking the basket from the paint, the free throws he earns and attention he commands help the Tigers’ floundering offense find balance.
Senior forward Russell Woods has been effective on the interior, but he averages fewer than nine shots per 40 minutes.
Puryear averages nearly 16 shots per 40 minutes, where he shoots 63.8 percent at the rim, according to hoop-math.com.
It’s important for Mizzou to play inside-out, because the production from long range simply isn’t good enough to win Southeastern Conference games.
No other conference team shoots worse than 31.1 percent from three-point range, and half of the SEC shoots better than 35 percent from deep.
“When Kevin’s out, that takes away a huge impact for us on the inside,” sophomore guard Terrence Phillips said. “Obviously, he was in foul trouble for the entire first half and really the entire second half. That really minimized our going inside with our bigs in foul trouble. We settled for long shots.”
It will be particularly critical to get touches — and hopefully points — inside against Auburn, which only ranks eighth in the SEC in field-goal percentage defense but checks in at fourth in three-point defense.
“I believe I’m due for a hot-shooting night,” Barnett said. “We all are due for a hot-shooting night, so I’m confident.”
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
