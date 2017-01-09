Mizzou hires assistant athletic director to focus on St. Louis relations

Missouri’s athletics department announced Monday that former football player and current Tiger Network radio analyst Howard Richards would join new athletic director Jim Sterk’s staff as assistant athletic director for community relations.
Richards will focus on outreach in the St. Louis area, where Mizzou has increased its athletic marketing efforts since the NFL Rams’ departure for Los Angeles.
Richards, who is a St. Louis native and still resides in his hometown, thanked Sterk in a release.
“I represent decades of past Mizzou student-athletes, but I am especially proud to represent my former Mizzou football teammates, coaches, trainers and other athletic department personnel that I've known since 1977,” Richards said. “I have heard their voices loudly and clearly and I want give my best efforts on their behalf to help build a better future for their school.”
Richards played offensive line for the Tigers from 1977-80 and was a first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 1981.
He played seven seasons in the NFL, including one with the Seahawks, and helped Dallas win three NFC East division titles before a 13-year career as a special agent with the Central Intelligence Agency.
After retiring from the CIA in 2003, Richards spent nine years in the real estate industry before he was hired as a color commentator for Mizzou radio broadcasts in 2011.
Richards, who graduated from MU in 1988 with a degree in communication, also was the director of public safety at Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis for five years before he was hired as senior manager for external relations for the Mizzou College of Arts and Sciences in St. Louis in May 2015.
“We are very excited to have Howard on board to assist us in our efforts in St. Louis,” Sterk said in a release. “In my short time here, I’ve enjoyed getting to know Howard. There’s no question that he loves Mizzou and I know he will work very hard to represent us well in his hometown and that he will help us make inroads there. He’s got an infectious personality, great people skills, and a very well-rounded background, and I know those will be great assets for this role.”
