January 8, 2017 6:01 PM

MU women lose to Alabama 59-58 on late three-pointer

Missouri’s women’s basketball team suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday when Alabama’s Quanetria Bolton hit a three-pointer that beat the buzzer and gave the Crimson Tide a 59-58 victory at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

Sophomore forward Cierra Porter was fouled and made 1 of 2 free throws with 3 seconds remaining, giving the Tigers (11-6 overall, 1-2 in the SEC) a 58-56 lead with 3 seconds remaining. Porter had 11 points and 10 rebounds and tied a career high with five blocked shots.

Bolton’s game-winning shot was her third three-pointer of the game in four attempts. She finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in just 19 minutes for the Crimson Tide (14-2, 2-1).

The rest of Alabama’s team was just 1 for 21 from behind the three-point arc.

Sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham hit 10 of 16 shots and scored 24 points for MU. She also had six rebounds and three assists.

MU’s next game will be 7 p.m. Thursday at LSU.

