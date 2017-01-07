Missouri football picks up commitment from Michigan safety

Another day, another pledge to Missouri football’s 2017 class.
Following a tweet sent out just minutes prior to 2 p.m. Saturday by Missouri recruiting coordinator Austyn Carta Samuels that read, “HUGE NEWS COMING FOR MIZZOU FOOTBALL,” the Tigers picked up a commitment from Belleville, Mich., safety Jordan Ulmer.
After careful consideration and my family blessings. I have decided to commit to the University of Missouri!!!⚫️ #ShowMe17#MizzouFootball pic.twitter.com/HOtEVWxzZh— Og (@JordanUlmer10) January 7, 2017
A 3-star recruit, the 6 foot 2, 190-pounder had offers from Michigan, Iowa State and Cincinnati, among others. Last year, Ulmer totaled 83 total tackles and four interceptions for Belleville High School, per Maxpreps.com.
Ulmer, who visited Columbia on Dec. 2, is the first safety commit in Missouri's 2017 class and the 21st overall commitment.
Comments