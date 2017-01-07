Mizzou players, coaches scuffle with Georgia before halftime

. After the final buzzer in the first half, Missouri sophomore guard Jordan Geist got into something off a wrestling match with Georgia junior forward Yante Maten for the ball.
The Tigers and Bulldogs, including both coaching staffs, came together on the baseline as the situation escalated.
Georgia director of basketball operations Kent Davison could be seen on video pushing Mizzou junior forward Trevor Glassman, a walk-on, away from the scrum.
That prompted Tigers assistant coach Steve Shields to intercede, pushing Davison away in a particularly heated exchange that prompted more yelling and pushing.
Officials assessed technical fouls on Davison and Shields. No free throws were awarded, but both teams started the second half with a team foul.
Mizzou video coordinator Jon Gilliam also was incensed during the fracas and had to be pulled off the floor before coach Kim Anderson and Georgia coach Mark Fox met for a quick discussion while walking off the floor.
The Tigers led 26-20 at the break.
