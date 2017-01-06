Missouri-Georgia lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri at Georgia
WHEN/WHERE: 12 p.m. Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 10.0
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 12.7
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.6
G 11 K.J. Walton 6-3 So. 7.2
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 6.4
P No. Georgia Ht. Yr. PPG
F 1 Yante Maten 6-8 Jr. 20.4
F 34 Derek Ogbeide 6-8 So. 7.6
G 2 Jordan Harris 6-4 Fr. 5.5
G 3 Juwan Parker 6-4 Jr. 8.5
G 30 J.J. Frazier 5-10 Sr. 16.0
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-8, 0-1 SEC): The Tigers have lost five straight games and 23 straight road games in conference play. Turning that around at Georgia, where Mizzou plays for the fourth consecutive season, won’t be easy. It helps the Tigers’ cause that junior forward Jordan Barnett has found his footing. After averaging 3.5 points and 3.5 rebounds in his first two games, Barnett has averaged 16.5 points and 11 rebounds during the last two games. Continued improvement will make Mizzou more dangerous moving forward, especially if sophomore Kevin Puryear also continues his recent surge. He’s averaged 15.3 points 7.3 rebounds in the last three games.
ABOUT GEORGIA (9-5, 1-1 SEC): Expect the Bulldogs to be salty after losing their SEC home opener Wednesday against South Carolina 67-61. Coach Mark Fox is a Garden City, Kan., native, and his squad will be eager to get back on a winning track. Senior guard J.J. Frazier averaged 16 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists against Missouri in two meetings last season, but the real killer was junior forward Yante Maten, who averaged 18 points and nine rebounds. He also had three assists in a road win at Mizzou Arena and six blocks in a home win a year ago. Controlling Frazier and Maten, while not easy, is the key to containing the Bulldogs, who average 74.1 points per game and allow fewer than 69 points per game.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
