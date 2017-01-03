Missouri-LSU lineups, broadcast, tipoff time, facts and figures

Missouri vs. LSU
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia
TV/RADIO: SEC Network; KMBZ (98.1 FM)
Projected starters
P No. Missouri Ht. Yr. PPG
F 21 Jordan Barnett 6-7 Jr. 7.3
F 24 Kevin Puryear 6-7 So. 12.5
F 25 Russell Woods 6-8 Sr. 7.6
G 1 Terrence Phillips 5-11 So. 7.9
G 15 Jordan Geist 6-2 So. 5.8
P No. LSU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 2 Duop Reath 6-10 Jr. 14.2
F 21 Aaron Epps 6-10 Jr. 6.0
G 0 Brandon Sampson 6-5 So. 12.1
G 2 Antonio Blakeney 6-4 So. 17.0
G 4 Skylar Mays 6-4 Fr. 5.4
ABOUT MISSOURI (5-7, 0-0 SEC): Kim Anderson’s Tigers will try to snap a four-game losing streak as they open the 2017 Southeastern Conference slate against LSU. MU’s Tigers are 2-4 all-time against “the other Tigers,” but both wins came at Mizzou Arena since 2013. That includes an overtime win two years ago in Anderson’s first conference game as Mizzou’s coach. Last week, Vanderbilt guards Matthew Fisher-Davis and Riley Chance combine for 47 points, including eight three-pointers and 17 free-throw attempts, during a win at LSU, suggesting Mizzou’s guards could be in for a big night if a few shots go down. Of course, that’s been the Tigers’ biggest issue this season, a woeful 39.7-percent field-goal percentage. MU is one of only 31 teams in NCAA Division I that shoots below 40 percent.
ABOUT LSU (8-4, 0-1 SEC): Johnny Jones’ Bayou Bengals hit town on a two-game losing streak after getting rocked 110-76 at Wake Forest and opening Southeastern Conference play with a 96-89 home loss against Vanderbilt in recent weeks. LSU had won four straight before that, including a four-point victory against a North Carolina Central team that won at Mizzou Arena earlier this season. The Tigers’ frontcourt depth took a hit last week when junior forward Craig Victor II was dismissed for violating team rules before the game with the Commodores. Victor averaged 10.5 points and a team-high 7.6 rebounds. Junior Aaron Epps replaced Victor, who also was suspended for the season’s first three games, in the starting lineup. Bottling up Antonio Blakeney, who leads the SEC in minutes played and ranks fifth in scoring, will be key for Mizzou.
