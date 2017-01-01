Mizzou beats Georgia 63-45 in SEC women’s basketball opener

Sophomore forward Cierra Porter her seventh double-double of the season and Missouri defeated Georgia 63-45 Sunday in both teams’ Southeastern Conference opener.
Porter scored 20 points with 12 rebounds for the Tigers (11-4, 1-0).
Mizzou, which improved to 9-0 at home this season, also got 20 points from senior guard Sierra Michaelis and nine points with nine rebounds from sophomore Sophie Cunningham.
Pachis Roberts led Georgia (8-6, 0-1) with 16 points.
The Tigers will travel to Lexington, Ky., for a Thursday night game against Kentucky (6 p.m., SEC Network).
